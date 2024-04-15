Bears Trade Proposal Lands ‘Elite’ QB, 2 Premium Draft Picks

The Chicago Bears seem highly unlikely to trade away the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft with their sights set on USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Still, the writing on the wall hasn’t deterred Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay from putting forth a potential blockbuster trade scenario in which they change course.

Kay recently proposed one trade offer he believes each team with a top-10 pick would “have to consider” despite their current plans and concocted an exchange between the Bears and Washington Commanders that would move back Chicago just one spot in the order and keep the team in a position to find a new franchise quarterback for 2024.

In Kay’s pitch, the Bears send the No. 1 overall pick (Williams) to the Commanders and receive a blockbuster package that includes the No. 2 pick — which he projects would be used on UNC’s Drake Maye — a 2024 third-rounder (No. 67) and a 2025 first-rounder. He also projected the Bears to actually draft Williams with the top pick and then trade him to the Commanders, similar to the Eli Manning-Philip Rivers swap in 2024.

“Chicago would still end up with an elite prospect under center and bolster its limited pool of draft capital with a solid third-round selection,” Kay wrote on April 15. “The Bears would also get to double-dip in Round 1 of the 2025 draft with what might be another top-10 pick.”

Any Bears Trade Pitch for No. 1 Pick is Highly Suspect

In fairness to Kay, many people start running through wild hypotheticals in the final weeks leading up to the NFL draft. It is also true that nothing would surprise the league more than if the Bears changed plans and traded the No. 1 pick to target a different quarterback than the one who has commanded much of their pre-draft attention.

We live in the real world, though; not fantasy land. And in the real world, there is no evidence to suggest the Bears are even taking offers for their top selection.

The Bears have devoted much time to scouting Williams over the past few months. They met with him at the 2024 NFL Combine in early March, then spent three days with him in Los Angeles both before and during USC’s pro day on March 20, going as far as to start installing their offensive system and playbook with him.

Afterward, the Bears flew Wiliams out to Chicago for his official Top 30 visit, where they continued to install their offense and introduced him to veteran players. As of April 15, he is the only quarterback to take an official visit with the Bears this pre-draft cycle, and Chicago is the only team that Williams has visited as well.

In other words, unless general manager Ryan Poles has been operating under the thickest cloak of secrecy, their plans seem clear: Use the No. 1 pick to draft Williams.

Bears Could Draft Caleb Williams, Then Trade 9th Pick

The Bears taking Williams with the No. 1 overall pick is a near-lock at this point. The plans for their second first-round selection — No. 9 overall — are less clear, though.

The Bears could take a few different approaches to improving their roster with the ninth pick. They could potentially draft one of the top three wide receivers or a new left tackle to elevate their offense. Or they could look at the other side of the ball and address two of their biggest overall roster needs: edge rusher or three-technique defensive tackle.

There is also the trade option that, depending on how the board falls in the first eight selections, could become more appealing as time goes on. The Bears have just two picks outside of the first round — No. 75 in the third and No. 122 in the fourth — and could potentially explore moving down to add another premium pick to their arsenal.

While Chicago might not be keen on moving down too far, teams could offer enticing packages for their No. 9 pick if the right talent is still available. They might even be able to add value similar to what Kay had them getting for the No. 1 overall pick, if they pick the correct partner. The Buffalo Bills (No. 28) need a new receiver after trading Stefon Diggs and losing Gabriel Davis in free agency. Perhaps they would be willing to give up their first-rounders in 2024 and 2025 along with additional assets to move up to No. 9.