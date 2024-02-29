Elite Edge Rusher Dallas Turner Sends Bears Strong Message Ahead of Draft

The Chicago Bears need another pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat and could look to select one as early as pick No. 9 in the upcoming NFL draft.

That reality isn’t lost on Alabama linebacker and elite edge rush prospect Dallas Turner, who spoke to reporters at the NFL Combine on Wednesday, February 28, about the Bears defense and why he’d like to be a part of it.

“Their defense is based around their pass rush,” Turner said. “So, you know, being a pass rusher on that team, you get a lot of freedom and stuff like that and a lot of opportunities to make a lot of plays.”

Dallas Turner Could Be NFL’s Next Will Anderson, Who Bears Passed on in 2023 Draft

Turner, an outside linebacker, excelled at making a lot of plays at the University of Alabama last season, where he racked up 14.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 2 forced fumbles, per Football Reference.

The 2023 campaign served as a breakout season for Turner, who played in the shadow of fellow OLB Will Anderson Jr. until the Houston Texans selected Anderson third overall in last year’s draft. Anderson was also a serious draft candidate for the Bears and would have been a good selection, as he recorded 10 tackles for loss and 7 sacks on his way to a Pro Bowl selection and the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Turner produced similar numbers in his final season with the Crimson Tide in 2023 as Anderson did in his last collegiate campaign the year prior (17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks). The two players are also essentially mirror images of one another physically, both standing at 6’4″ inches tall. Turner weighs in at 242 pounds, while Anderson weighs in at 243 pounds.

Given all of their similarities, if Anderson’s rookie performance is a bellwether of what the league should expect from Turner, then Turner would be a smart pick on the Bears’ part. Chicago finished 31st out of 32 NFL teams with just 30 sacks in 2023, which was still a drastic improvement from the 20 sacks the Bears notched as a defense in 2022 when they finished last in the category.

Dallas Turner May End Up First Defensive Player Selected in NFL Draft

Some mock drafts have predicted Chicago will draft Turner at the No. 9 spot, including one from Brad Crawford of 247 Sports.

“The SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year, Turner is arguably the most athletic frontline defender in the country,” Crawford wrote on January 15. “The former freshman All-American … passes the eye test with what you want to see for a future first-round selection. … Often used as a hybrid defender who Alabama allows to roam in various roles, Turner’s strength is his speed and athleticism.”

In his initial mock draft on January 23, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicted Turner will come off the board at No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons, one spot before the Bears’ second selection in the top 10. Chicago also picks first overall.

Based on Kiper’s mock, Turner will come off the board before any other defensive player in the draft. As such, he is a candidate for the Bears should he fall to the ninth pick. However, Chicago is also in the market for a game-breaking wide receiver on a rookie contract, which could mean Turner lands elsewhere come April.