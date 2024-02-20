Bears ‘Will Pursue’ Projected $65 Million Star in NFL Free Agency

The Chicago Bears “will pursue” one of their NFC North rival’s biggest stars — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter — when 2024 NFL free agency officially opens next month, according to ESPN’s David Kaplan.

During his February 15 episode of REKAP, Kaplan confirmed a previous report that the Bears are interested in signing Hunter — a four-time Pro Bowler — for the 2024 season. He also revealed that Chicago attempted to acquire Hunter in a trade with the Vikings last summer before ultimately adding Yannick Ngakoue and, later, Montez Sweat.

“Sources telling me considerable speculation is accurate: that the Bears will pursue Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, who is one of the top available players on the market,” Kaplan said. “I was also told by a very good source the Bears actually pursued him last year, talking trade when the Vikings considered moving him.”

Kaplan is not the first person to link the Bears to Hunter for 2024 free agency. ESPN’s Dan Graziano also reported on February 10 that the team is “very high” on Hunter and suggested they could be in the market for an edge-rushing partner to pair with Sweat.

The Bears have the salary-cap resources to make a Hunter-sized splash in free agency. According to Over the Cap, Chicago has the fourth-most effective cap space — roughly $54.86 million — in the NFL for the 2024 offseason. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus projects Hunter to sign a three-year deal worth $65 million in NFL free agency.

Danielle Hunter Expected to Have a ‘Very Strong Market’

Hunter has returned to form as a force of nature over the past two seasons with the Vikings. He missed the entire 2020 season with a herniated disc in his neck and then lost more than half of the 2021 season after tearing his pec in just the seventh game. Since returning in 2022, though, he has logged 27 sacks and 35 tackles for loss and achieved career-high marks in both categories — 16.5 sacks and 23 TFLs — in 2023.

Naturally, Graziano believes Hunter will have a “very strong market” if the Vikings allow him to reach free agency in March — which is the expectation considering they must still figure out their quarterback position and how to extend Justin Jefferson. He noted “several teams had interest” in him at last year’s trade deadline and called the Jacksonville Jaguars “another team to watch” if they move away from Josh Allen.

The big question for the Bears is: Do they want to invest $20 million-plus annually in another pass rusher after signing Sweat to a four-year, $96 million deal in November?

Being high on Hunter is understandable, but paying him is another thing. If the Bears signed Hunter, it could complicate their negotiation process with All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson. There is a world where the Bears extend or tag Johnson and still find room for Hunter on their books, but they would have virtually nothing left over in terms of spending money to address their other various roster needs, such as wide receiver.

Bears Have Less Expensive Alternatives to Consider at DE

Based on the reports, the Bears will explore Hunter’s market when the legal tampering period for free agency begins on March 11, but it is worth noting there are less expensive ways for them to install a quality pass rusher opposite Sweat on their defensive line.

The 2024 free agent market projects to be in a good place for teams looking to acquire a No. 2 starting edge rusher. While superstars such as Carolina’s Brian Burns, Hunter and Allen will headline the class, there are middle-tier options with strong resumes who will likely sign for closer to $15 million annually. Bryce Huff and Jonathan Greenard would both fit the bill as pass rushers under 27 who strengthen their resumes in 2023.

The Bears also hold the Nos. 1 and 9 overall picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Even if they use their top selection to draft a new franchise quarterback, there is a good chance that most of — if not, all of — the top pass rushers will still be on the board at the ninth spot. That leaves Chicago with an outstanding opportunity to add an affordable, contract-controlled complementary pass rusher to pair with Sweat for a long-term future.

The Bears could still devote some of their cap resources toward signing an edge rusher if they plan on drafting one, too, but they would likely target veterans seeking one- or two-year commitments at more reasonable rates. Buffalo’s A.J. Epenesa, Philadelphia’s Derek Barnett or New England’s Josh Uche could all potentially fit the bill.