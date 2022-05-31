Bears WR ‘Would Be the Packers’ WR1,’ Analyst Says

Darnell Mooney had a breakout second season for the Chicago Bears in 2021, leading the team in nearly every receiving category.

Mooney led Chicago in targets (140), receptions (81), receiving yards (1,055) and receiving touchdowns (4) last year, but now that he’s Chicago’s presumed WR1 heading into the 2022 season, the 24-year-old wide receiver has been the subject of fairly consistent scrutiny and criticism.

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky tweeted he doesn’t see Mooney as good enough to be considered a WR2 in the NFL, much less a team’s top wideout, and Orlovsky isn’t alone in his criticism of the young wideout.

There are others who think Mooney will be just fine, with some analysts, including Bryan Perez of The Draft Network and Bears Talk, pointing out Mooney would likely be WR1 on a few other teams — including the Green Bay Packers.

Mooney Is 2nd-Best WR in NFC North, According to Perez

A 2020 fifth-round pick for the Bears out of Tulane, Mooney’s 1,055 yards ranked 19th in the league last season, just ahead of Washington Commanders standout Terry McLaurin (1,053). Mooney was also ranked 12th in targets, ahead of the likes of big-name wideouts like D.K. Metcalf and Chris Godwin.

Arjun Menon of Pro Football Focus noted on Twitter Mooney was fifth in the NFL last season when it came to winning in man-to-man coverage, winning 77 of his 148 matchups.

They tried to tell me Keenan Allen is becoming washed and apparently Hunter Renfrow was better than him now? pic.twitter.com/P5U9vg6d75 — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) February 27, 2022

While Mooney isn’t one of the most elite receivers in the NFL, within the four-team NFC North, he does stand out.

“An argument can be made that Mooney is the second-most talented wide receiver in the NFC North entering the 2022 season,” Perez wrote in his May 29 column. “The trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders opened the door for Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson to move into the top spot, but there’s a vacancy behind him.”

Perez makes a strong case for why Mooney is No. 2.

Mooney Is an Ascending Player

“The Detroit Lions hit paydirt in the 2021 NFL Draft with Amon-Ra St. Brown, and this year’s first-round pick, Jameson Williams, has a chance to be a star,” Perez wrote.

“But neither player is as established as Mooney and because of that, neither can be ranked ahead of him. The Green Bay Packers will soon learn that life after Adams isn’t fun. They boast a wide receiver corps led by Allen Lazard and an aging Randall Cobb. Rookie second-round pick Christian Watson has a chance, and last year’s draft investment, Amari Rodgers, could surprise. But none of those guys come close to Mooney’s recent production and ceiling. Mooney would be the Packers’ WR1.”

Perez also thinks Mooney’s numbers will be even more impressive in 2022.

I think football media is way too low on #Bears WR Darnell Mooney's potential breakout in 2022. He's already proven to be one of the best young WRs in the league, and he's been building even more chemistry with Justin Fields this offseason. Career-year across the board is coming. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) April 20, 2022

Mooney had undeniable chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields in their lone year playing together, so there’s a reason for excitement in the Windy City. If he can top the numbers he had in 2021 this coming season, it will be difficult for Mooney’s critics to have much ammunition left.

