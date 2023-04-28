Bears Top Pick Darnell Wright Sends Strong Message to NFL on Day 1

The Chicago Bears picked up more than just protection when they selected former Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright No. 10 overall in the first round of NFL Draft.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN said Wright could end up being the best player taken in the entire 2023 class just seconds after the offensive lineman became a Bear on Thursday night, April 27. Wright arrived in Chicago the following day and said the same thing about himself during his first interaction with media members there.

#Bears first round pick Darnell Wright telling @ParkinsSpiegel : "I think I'm probably the best tackle that just walked into the NFL." — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) April 28, 2023

“I think I’m probably the best tackle that just walked into the NFL,” Wright said Friday on the Parkins & Spiegel Show, per a tweet from Mark Grote of WSCR Radio.

Darnell Wright Impressed Bears During Top-30 Visit, Pro Day

Wright became a likely prospect for the Bears in the first round over the last several days.

Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago got some face time with the right tackle on April 24 following Wright’s his top-30 visit with the franchise. He spoke specifically to Schrock about how well the meeting went and his immediate connection with offensive line coach Chris Morgan.

“I talked to coach C-Mo for a long time,” Wright said. “He was talking to me about, ‘What are some of your pet peeves?’ It’s funny, right off the bat, his No. 1 pet peeve and my No. 1 pet peeve are both the same thing. So, it’s going to be fun working with him if I end up with the Bears.”

That visit came just days after Bears general manager Ryan Poles flew to the first ever pro-day he has ever attended as a GM to watch Wright work out in person and to push the prospect to the limit. It was a test Wright passed with flying colors, per Bears senior writer Larry Mayer.