Bears Trade Proposal Flips Rising Star to AFC Contender

The Chicago Bears are in the beginning phases of a new rebuild and looking the part with a 2-4 record through the first six weeks of the 2022 season, but there are still a few more moves they could make over the next month that could net them some additional building blocks for the future beyond this season.

The Bears have one of the least talented rosters in the entire NFL at the moment and have been understandably rumored to be buyers at the trade deadline on November 1, but there is just as much reason to think they could be sellers with a few valuable pieces on their roster who might not necessarily fit into the new regime’s long-term plans.

Obviously, Robert Quinn has been viewed as one of the Bears’ best trade chips in the event they want to start clearing cap space and adding draft capital for next year. The veteran pass rusher is coming off a season in which he set the franchise record for most sacks (18.5), but he is also a 32-year-old on a pricey contract tied to the old regime. They could potentially get as high as a fourth-round pick for Quinn from a team in need of experienced depth at EDGE.

The better trade chip, however, could be running back David Montgomery.

ESPN Projects Bears to Net 5th-Rounder for Montgomery

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently put together a hypothetical trade proposal between the Bears and the Baltimore Ravens, one that would see Chicago ship away its lead back in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick that helps add to their stockpile for next year.

“In a year in which the Bears are cleaning up their cap and beginning their latest rebuild, Montgomery probably belongs elsewhere,” Barnwell wrote. “He is a free agent after this season, and the people who drafted him no longer work for the organization. Khalil Herbert also has excelled in Montgomery’s absence and deserves a larger role.”

The biggest part of the equation there is Montgomery’s looming free agency. While he has averaged 900 yards over his first three seasons and shown some big-game tendencies in 2022, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has Herbert and newly-drafted Trestan Ebner tied to his backfield for at least two more seasons on far-friendly deals. While the Bears have not publicly indicated they don’t want to re-sign Montgomery, it would make a lot of sense if they avoided paying out for a running back.

Montgomery could also thrive both immediately and long term in a move to Baltimore. With J.K. Dobbins still working back to full strength and the Ravens getting little else from the rest of their running back room, they could easily justify giving up one of their two 2023 fifth-rounders for an explosive rental player who would solve the problem. He would also have a real opportunity to show out for a contender and potentially balloon his market for next offseason against a competitive group of free agent running backs.

Khalil Herbert Looks Ready to Replace Montgomery

The Bears would certainly lose an element to their backfield if they traded off Montgomery before next month’s NFL deadline, but it is not like they would be completely clueless about where to go next with their backfield.

Khalil Herbert has done just about everything he can to distinguish himself as a candidate for the lead job in the backfield. He took over the role in Week 3 when Montgomery went down early with an injury and went wild with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to lead Chicago past Houston. Even with Montgomery back in the fold, Herbert has continued to maximize his reps, most notably with his first run against the Washington Commanders in Week 6 that saw him break away for 64 yards.

The absence of Montgomery would also allow the Bears to test out Ebner in the RB2 for the remainder of the season. Poles used a sixth-round pick to acquire the former Baylor standout earlier this year, and while he has primarily handled return duties, he has shown bursts of speed and athletism that deserve further evaluation. Besides, if he struggles, it only helps the Bears identify areas of need in a pivotal 2023 offseason.