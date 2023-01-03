Bears Trade Proposal Sends $54 Million Superstar to Chicago

The Chicago Bears could be motivated to pursue a veteran wide receiver on the trade market with the 2023 free agency class lacking many big hitters, and if they do, they should call the Arizona Cardinals about DeAndre Hopkins.
One of the biggest tasks facing Bears general manager Ryan Poles in the upcoming 2023 offseason is to find a way to surround quarterback Justin Fields with significantly better offensive weapons than he was given throughout the 2022 season. Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Velus Jones Jr. are the only receivers from this year’s roster who are set to return in 2023 and Mooney is the only proven one among them, leaving them with a dire need for another veteran pass-catcher.
Meanwhile, Hopkins could be heading into a turbulent offseason with the Cardinals (4-12) expected to be in the market for a new general manager. If they fire Steve Keim and the next boss wants to soft reboot a roster that has struggled to win at a high enough level over the past few years, it is possible they would look to shed their most expensive contract — the $54 million extension Hopkins signed in 2022 — to add draft assets.
Cardinals’ Shaky Future Could Lead to Hopkins Trade
In a December 30 article looking ahead to the Bears offseason, Jarrett Bailey of Bears Wire proposed Hopkins as a potential trade target for Chicago, should Poles decide he wants to acquire an elite-level veteran receiver instead of testing his luck with some of the options in 2023 free agency. Bailey noted the changing landscape of Arizona’s front office, but he also noted the apparent issues that have developed between Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray — who also signed an extension prior to the 2022 season.
Here’s why Bailey suspects Hopkins could be on the move out of Arizona:
It’s clear that the Cardinals have peaked in their current form. They are expected to move on from general manager Steve Keim, as well as head coach Kliff Kingsbury, potentially. This just months after both were signed to extensions. Quarterback Kyler Murray has also clashed with his star receiver. Hopkins could want a fresh start, and the Cardinals could use the capital that would come with moving him.
Hopkins Would Provide Bears With Dynamic ‘X’ Receiver
The Bears — who are projected to have more than $120 million in cap space for 2023 — would be in the unique position of needing a true No. 1 receiver like Hopkins and having the capacity to take on his lucrative contract. Hopkins may have already crossed over into his 30s, but he is still playing like an elite-level playmaker with 64 receptions for 717 yards in just 10 games this season after missing the first six with a suspension.
Hopkins has also mostly avoided significant injuries throughout his highly productive career. While he did miss seven games in 2021, he had only missed two others in the previous eight seasons of his NFL career and was named an All-Pro in five of them. With health and production like that, he could be the missing “X” receiver the Bears need to fully unlock Fields’ potential as a passer.
There’s no doubt the Bears’ receiving room would be in a much better place in 2023 if they managed to add a dynamic veteran like Hopkins. Mooney would have someone else to help draw away the attention of the defense, better than Allen Robinson had done for him early in his career. Claypool could also make the leap to an every-game contributor if he takes advantage of his first full offseason with the Bears, while younger pieces — including a possible 2023 rookie selection — would have the luxury of being able to develop at their own pace instead of being thrust into the fire.