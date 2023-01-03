Bears Trade Proposal Sends $54 Million Superstar to Chicago

The Chicago Bears could be motivated to pursue a veteran wide receiver on the trade market with the 2023 free agency class lacking many big hitters, and if they do, they should call the Arizona Cardinals about DeAndre Hopkins.

One of the biggest tasks facing Bears general manager Ryan Poles in the upcoming 2023 offseason is to find a way to surround quarterback Justin Fields with significantly better offensive weapons than he was given throughout the 2022 season. Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Velus Jones Jr. are the only receivers from this year’s roster who are set to return in 2023 and Mooney is the only proven one among them, leaving them with a dire need for another veteran pass-catcher.

Meanwhile, Hopkins could be heading into a turbulent offseason with the Cardinals (4-12) expected to be in the market for a new general manager. If they fire Steve Keim and the next boss wants to soft reboot a roster that has struggled to win at a high enough level over the past few years, it is possible they would look to shed their most expensive contract — the $54 million extension Hopkins signed in 2022 — to add draft assets.

Cardinals’ Shaky Future Could Lead to Hopkins Trade

In a December 30 article looking ahead to the Bears offseason, Jarrett Bailey of Bears Wire proposed Hopkins as a potential trade target for Chicago, should Poles decide he wants to acquire an elite-level veteran receiver instead of testing his luck with some of the options in 2023 free agency. Bailey noted the changing landscape of Arizona’s front office, but he also noted the apparent issues that have developed between Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray — who also signed an extension prior to the 2022 season.

Here’s why Bailey suspects Hopkins could be on the move out of Arizona: