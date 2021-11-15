Devin Hester Shares Video of ‘Ankle Bully’ Son Shredding Defenses

Chicago Bears legend Devin Hester’s son Drayton may be the most exciting youth football player you’ll ever see.

The eight-year-old has gone viral multiple times already for looking eerily like his father, and now, Hester shared several videos on Instagram of young Dray breaking oodles of ankles on eye-popping runs.

Hester, a three-time All-Pro punt returner and four-time Pro Bowler, had 14 return touchdowns on punts, five TDs on kickoff returns and an additional TD on a missed field goal, establishing himself as an all-time great return man over his 11 seasons. Based on what his son looks like at the tender age of eight, Hester may have another future great in the family.

Drayton Hester Looks a Lot Like His Father

Drayton is clearly in a class of his own in his 8 and under league. His nickname is “Ankle Bully,” and it’s easy to see why. Get a load of young Dray in the four videos his dad shared on Instagram November 14:

Hester noted his son was showing out like this during a playoff contest — which signals another commonality between father and son: the tendency to make big plays in big moments.

Bears fans everywhere will likely recall Hester taking it to the house on the opening kickoff of Super Bowl LIV against the Indianapolis Colts, and it’s looking like Dray inherited that “big play” gene:

Devin Hester took it 92 yards to the house to start off the title game against the Colts in 2007 in Miami…💨 Kickoff/Punt Return For TD In #SBLIV: +1100pic.twitter.com/RCuVVnT9Zx — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 30, 2020

Hester is a Candidate for Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022

Hester is one of 10 former players to be first-year nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame (class of 2022), and while some scoff at returners getting yellow jackets, Hester thinks he should be an exception.

“In my defense, I believe I should be in the Hall of Fame just on what I brought to this game,” Hester told 670 The Score’s Laurence Holmes in September.

“What I did in the National Football League has never been done before,” Hester added. “Never been done before. All these Hall of Famers that made it had done something that’s never been done before, whether it’s the most receiving yards, whether it’s the most rushing touchdowns, the most sacks, the most tackles. Now my situation, it’s the most kickoff and punt return (touchdowns) that’s ever been done in the NFL. Not in one year, not in two years, you know what I mean?”

Hester holds numerous NFL records, including most special teams return TDs (20), most punt-return scores (14), most single-season punt-return touchdowns (four) and most single-season combined return touchdowns (six).

“When you look at my stats and my position,” Hester told Holmes, “just among everybody, like it’s not even close. So I think this league, the NFL, the Hall of Fame has been waiting for a guy in this position, that plays the return game that really, really, really solidified kickoff and punt returns. When you said game-changer, I’m pretty sure my name started ringing bells. And that’s why I feel like I should be in the Hall of Fame.”

