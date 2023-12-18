DJ Moore Gives Strong Comments on Bears QB Situation After Loss to Browns

DJ Moore says he would take current Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields over top draft prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

After the Cleveland Browns came from behind to beat the Bears, 20-17 Week 15, a Cleveland beat writer asked Moore about rumors Chicago might choose a quarterback with one of its two first-round draft picks in 2024.

“Where are you all seeing this? What makes him not the quarterback for the Chicago Bears?” Moore replied. “What, it’s like two of them? I don’t think they’re better than Justin,” he added, referring to Williams and Maye.

It was the second time in as many weeks the Bears wideout has defended Fields. “We want him here. I’ve been having a great year with him, so that should speak volumes. Just leave what they do upstairs, upstairs at the end of the day,” Moore said about Fields on December 7, via NBC Sports Chicago.

DL Moore Later Doubled Down on His QB1 Comments

DJ Moore doesn’t want to hear about drafting a QB next year.

In an appearance on 670 The Score’s Mully & Haugh Show the day after Chicago’s loss to Cleveland, Moore was again asked if he understood the speculation that has been swirling around the team’s quarterback position. The Bears WR doubled down on his support for Fields in his answer.

“Just being here for the whole season and offseason, I’ve seen him grow, and I can see where he’s headed towards,” Moore said about Fields. “I don’t really see how they can say that he’s not the quarterback for the Chicago Bears right now. He’s been doing everything that’s asked of him, keeping us in games. His growth has been phenomenal. The outside noise, I’ve heard it for two weeks now. … At the end of the day I’m standing by what I said.”

Moore knows he may not have a say in the matter, however. “If they gotta do it, they’ll do it,” he said about whether the team will draft a new QB to replace Fields.

DJ Moore Has Developed Solid Connection With Justin Fields

It’s easy to understand why Moore enjoys playing with Fields, as the Bears WR is having the best season of his career. Moore currently has 80 receptions for 1123 yards, and seven touchdowns, which is tied for his career high. Considering there’s still have three games left to play this season, his career highs in yardage (1,193 yards) and receptions (93) should be easily attainable.

Undoubtedly, the chemistry Fields and Moore possess has been fun to watch. But Chicago’s position in the current draft order could be what ultimately dictates Fields’ future. The Bears have the No. 1 and No. 5 overall picks at the time of publication. The appeal of drafting a rookie with potential on a far cheaper contract could prove too attractive.

Fields has started nine games this season, missing four games due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand. He has a 63.5 completion percentage, throwing for 1,976 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions (85.6 rating).

“Justin Fields is a playmaker. He will continue to grow and get better and I’m looking forward to his development through the years,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said after the game.

Fields clearly has the respect of his teammates and fellow NFL players. Whether it will be enough to keep him in the Windy City is another story.