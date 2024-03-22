DJ Moore Sends Message to Caleb Williams About Justin Fields

Chicago Bears star wide receiver DJ Moore was vocal about wanting Justin Fields to stick around as his starting quarterback, but he does not want Caleb Williams — if the Bears draft him — to come in worried about trying to overcome Fields’ legacy with his teammates in the locker room.

“If we get him, I hope he just comes in and gets ready to work,” Moore said of Williams on 670 The Score’s ‘Mully & Haugh’ on March 20. “You can’t worry about the legacy of Justin Fields. You’ve got to go out there and do your own thing.”

Moore had been one of the most vocal supporters of Fields remaining in Chicago over the past several months. He told reporters that he “bored him up” in his exit meetings with the Bears heading into the 2024 offseason. He also kept up his campaign for Fields on Radio Row in Las Vegas in the week leading up to the 2024 Super Bowl.

Nevertheless, Moore understood that “business is business” and that the Bears have a golden opportunity with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft. While he did not want or expect Fields to be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he is excited about the prospects of working with Williams — or whichever rookie passer the Bears choose.

“Whoever we get, I’m going to be excited to work with them,” Moore said. “Like I said, Business is business. Nobody wanted him [Fields] to go. But at the end of the day, that’s what the organization made the plans to do, so we’re just gonna go with that.”

DJ Moore Excited About Bears’ Offensive Additions

The Bears have shaken up their offense at more than just the quarterback position over the past few weeks. Two days before trading away Fields, they made another deal to add an offensive playmaker, sending a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen.

According to ESPN, only eight NFL players had 90 receptions and 1,200 receiving yards during the 2023 season. Two of them — Moore and Allen — are now on the same team, giving the Bears one of the most potent receiving duos in the league for their rookie.

“I was excited when I seen it and heard about it,” Moore said of the Bears trading for Allen. “I was like, ‘Ooh.’ Now we’ve got more weapons for this run that we wanted to make in 2024, winning games.”

Moore added that he is eager to learn from a “savvy route-runner” like Allen, but he is also reasonably excited about the Bears’ other big addition on offense: running back D’Andre Swift. The two Philadelphia natives are close from their younger years playing football in the same city. Swift even said Moore was the first to call him after he signed.

“We grew up together, we’ve worked out together and I’ve just been following him since he was younger,” Moore said. “Now, to see him on the same team, it’s great because we played 7-on-7s and we won championships together, so it’s going to be amazing.”

Where Else Could Bears Add to Offense in NFL Draft?

The Bears have been devoted to their offense during the 2024 offseason. While trading for Allen and signing Swift caught the most headlines, they also signed a reliable No. 2 tight end in Gerald Everett and added two starting center candidates in Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton. Additionally, Shane Waldron is now calling the shots on offense after the Bears hired him to replace Luke Getsy, their offensive coordinator since 2022.

Will the Bears add more substantial pieces to their offense in the 2024 NFL draft?

Obviously, the Bears are going to get their new franchise quarterback. The most likely outcome as of March 22 is them staying at No. 1 overall and drafting Williams, but their decision to trade Fields ensures they will be taking a first-round quarterback no matter what — even if their plans unexpectedly change with Williams in the coming weeks.

The question is more about the other offensive positions. The Bears have just three other picks aside from the top selection, but one of them — No. 9 overall — could put them in a great position to invest in a premium offensive talent. At wide receiver, one of Marvin Harrision Jr, Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze could appeal to them. They could also consider taking a new left tackle if they are sold on someone like Joe Alt.

That said, the Bears could also still trade down from the No. 9 pick and acquire more selections on Day 2 or Day 3. The 2024 receiving class is strong and could have several high-quality talents available in the second or third rounds. Same goes for the offensive line, where the interior might become more of the focus after the opening round.

The 2024 NFL draft begins on April 25.