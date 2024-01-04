Bears WR DJ Moore Sounds Off on Being Snubbed From Pro Bowl

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore does not seem thrilled about getting snubbed from the 2024 Pro Bowl roster after a career season this year.

Following the reveal for this season’s Pro Bowl team, Moore took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his displeasure with not being included in the wide receiver selections, getting his point across with a single meme that kept things simple.

Moore is having an outstanding first season with the Bears, looking to be everything they thought he would be when they acquired him in a package for 2023’s No. 1 pick. He has a career-high 1,300 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through 16 games and needs just one more catch in the regular-season finale to tie his career high of 93.

As good as he has been, though, the chosen Pro Bowl wide receivers from the NFC are hard to contest. CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown and Puka Nuka all have at least 100 catches and more than 1,400 yards apiece with Lamb sitting at a league-most 122. Mike Evans does not have as many catches (76) or yards (1,233), but he does have an NFL-leading 13 touchdown passes that most likely gave him an edge over Moore.

Even snubbed, Moore will have one more chance to prove he is one of the best wide receivers in the NFC when the Bears (7-9) take on the Green Bay Packers (8-8) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 7. It might not change this year’s results for the Pro Bowl, but it might help Moore make a convincing argument for All-Pro recognition.

Teven Jenkins, Jaquan Brisker Also React to Snubs

The Bears had more than just one player feeling snubbed from the 2024 Pro Bowl team. Versatile guard Teven Jenkins and strong safety Jaquan Brisker each also posted on social media after the NFL announced its rosters, expressing some discontent.

“Pain,” Jenkins joked in a repost of the full roster reveal, complete with a meme.

“I can’t believe my eyes,” Brisker wrote on his account. He also later responded to a fan about the subject, saying, “Definitely can’t deny me forever. In due time.”

Both Jenkins and Brisker have played well throughout the 2023 season. One could argue that each one is deserving of Pro Bowl recognition for their efforts, especially after seeing how they finished in the position-based voting. Brisker finished third at the safety position, while Jenkins received the fourth-most votes at guard.

The good news: Jenkins and Brisker are both still young players with bright futures ahead. If they continue to improve, they could each be Pro Bowlers in no time.

Jaylon Johnson & Montez Sweat Earn Pro Bowl Nods

Snubs aside, the Bears did have a few players make the 2024 Pro Bowl roster. Both cornerback Jaylon Johnson and defensive end Montez Sweat deservedly made the postseason honorary team for the first time in their respective careers.

Sweat has been a game-changer for the Bears defense since joining the team at the trade deadline. He has generated consistent pressure from the edge of their defensive line and racked up a team-high six sacks, putting him in position to become the first player in NFL history to finish a season leading two different teams in sacks. (He also leads Washington with 6.5 sacks, all of which he recorded before October’s trade).

Meanwhile, Johnson is having the best season of his career heading into a contract year. According to Pro Football Focus, he has the best overall defensive grade (90.8) and best coverage grade (91.0) among all cornerbacks this season. He has also allowed just one touchdown and 25 catches on 50 targets with a career-high four interceptions.

The accolades might not change the Bears’ current out-of-the-playoffs situation, but it is nice to see some of their premium players recognized for high-quality seasons.