Bears Signing Replacement DL After Top Free Agent Fails Physical

In a dramatic twist, the Chicago Bears are no longer signing top free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

The Bears were set to ink the veteran defender to a three-year, $40 million deal, and he was expected to become a replacement for Akiem Hicks, who is likely departing in free agency. As first reported by ESPN insider Courtney Cronin, Ogunjobi failed his physical and will not be signed by Chicago after all:

Chicago Bears are not signing Larry Ogunjobi because of a failed physical, per the team. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 18, 2022

After initially signing him, Poles released a statement of praise for his team’s new acquisition: “Larry embodies everything we are looking for in a Chicago Bear: his leadership, toughness, energy and violence style of play, on top of being so dominant as his position,” Poles wrote.

Poles didn’t take much time at all finding a replacement, though, as NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed on Twitter that the Bears are signing defensive lineman Justin Jones to a two-year contract. Jones is another 3-technique defender who should be able to fit into Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defense.

DL Justin Jones is signing with the #Bears on a two-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 18, 2022

Bears GM Released New Statement on Ogunjobi

After the news about Ogunjobi broke, Poles released another statement explaining why Ogunjobi won’t be landing in the Windy City:

“As I said before, Larry embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear,” Poles’ said on March 18. “He is a special person and player. During the league’s negotiating window earlier this week, we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here. After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”

Statement from #Bears GM Ryan Poles on not signing Larry Ogunjobi after a failed physical. pic.twitter.com/ItYLIDiClr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2022

Ogunjobi suffered a season-ending foot injury in the Bengals’ wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he may still be ailing from that.

