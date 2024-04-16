Bears Trade Pitch Sends Eagles No. 9 Pick in Exchange for Huge Draft Haul

There’s almost zero doubt about what the Chicago Bears will do with the first pick of the upcoming NFL draft: They’re going to select quarterback Caleb Williams.

But what about the No. 9 selection? Chicago also holds that pick, and it will likely be an attractive trade chip for several teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay put together a list of trades each team with a top-10 pick “would have to consider,” and for the No. 9 selection, here’s what he proposed for Chicago:

The Bears would receive Philly’s 2024 first-round pick (No. 22 overall), their 2024 second-round pick (No. 53 overall), a 2024 fifth-round pick (No. 172 overall) and a 2025 third-round pick to be determined later in exchange for No. 9 overall.

“The Bears are more likely to trade down from the No. 9 overall pick than they are at No. 1,” Kay noted. “They direly need more picks outside of Day 1, as they currently have only the Nos. 75 and 122 selections to supplement a pair of early first-rounders. The Philadelphia Eagles could be the ideal trade partner.”

Bears & Eagles Engaged in a Top-10 Trade During Draft Last Year

The Eagles and Bears have a very recent history of doing business together on draft day. In 2023, Chicago also had the No. 9 pick, and the Bears sent it to Philly in exchange for the 10th overall selection and a 2024 fourth-rounder. The Eagles drafted defensive tackle Jalen Carter at nine, while Chicago nabbed offensive lineman Darnell Wright at No. 10.

If Chicago and Philadelphia swap first-round picks this year, though, there is a much larger gap. If Bears general manager Ryan Poles were to agree to move down from nine to 22, he would need a sizable return. Many Bleacher Report trade proposals are a bit far-fetched, but this one feels more than reasonable.

“Philadelphia could offer a package headlined by its own first-rounder at No. 22 overall and second-round choice at No. 53,” Kay wrote, adding: “The Eagles could sweeten the pot with one of their three fifth-round picks as well as a Round 3 pick in 2025. The latter selection would give the Bears additional capital in a year where they should be ready to make a leap to contending status.”

Bears Could Land Solid Contributor at No. 22

While the talent pool gets thinner after the top 15 picks in the draft, there’s still plenty of game-changers who should be available at No. 22 this year, and quite a few who could be of specific interest to the Bears.

One is former Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. The Bears hosted Powers-Johnson for a top-30 visit this spring and could use a young center who could eventually become a franchise cornerstone at the position. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Powers-Johnson allowed just one hurry in 497 pass block snaps last season, per PFF, and is expected to be drafted in the latter half of Round 1.

Another player projected to be taken later in the first round is former Texas interior defender Byron Murphy. The Bears could use a strong 3-tech to shore up the middle of the defensive line, and Murphy would give them that.

In 273 pass rush snaps last season, Murphy had 6.0 sacks, three QB hits and 36 hurries.

Chicago could also potentially add ex-UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu or former LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 22, as well.

Whatever the Bears decide to do, they have options on both sides of the ball, whether they stay at nine or trade down.