Former Bears’ All-Pro Eddie Jackson May Soon Be Reunited With Familiar Face

After seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, veterans safety Eddie Jackson was released by the team on February 15. The Bears also released veteran offensive lineman Cody Whitehair.

Now, Jackson specifically could very likely wind up with the Philadelphia Eagles playing under his former defensive coordinator in Chicago, Vic Fangio.

As we noted in a February 9 article, Jackson’s release wasn’t a surprise. His days in Chicago seemed to be numbered, particularly after he suggested as much on social media. The move was primarily a fiscal one. Releasing Jackson adds $12.56 million to the team’s salary cap, per Over the Cap, also leaving the team with $5.58 million in dead money.

“Lord willing, I hope I’m here next year,” Jackson said at the end of the season, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. “But God always has a plan. So, I feel like I’ll always land on my feet. I hope it’s here. (But) I know how it works in the business. I wish I could be here my whole entire career. But we know how this thing works. So, you have to live in the moment.”

Philadelphia Eagles Logical Destination for Eddie Jackson Due to Vic Fangio Connection

The Bears have released former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson, who played under Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Something to keep an eye on. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LMYsAqw6cS — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) February 15, 2024

Jackson started 100 games for the Bears over his seven-year career, getting named a first-team All-Pro in 2018. Foot injuries have sidelined him over the last two seasons, however. He played in just 12 games in 2022 and 2023, and while he had a solid return to form last year, he struggled in 2023.

After hauling in 4 interceptions, netting 80 tackles and forcing two fumbles in 12 games in 2022, Jackson took a step back in 2023. He finished with 37 tackles, 5 PBUs and an interception in just as many games.

Opposing quarterbacks had a collective passer rating of 121.1 when looking Jackson’s way in coverage last year, per PFF. He gave up 16.9 yards per catch, allowing 12 catches and three touchdowns on 18 targets.

Jackson suffered a foot injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 2, and he never seemed to fully recover and play like himself after that. Now, he’ll be in search of a new home for the first time in his career.

Bears Will Add Safety to List of Needs This Offseason

Thank you for everything, BoJack 💙 pic.twitter.com/6rknmJRvas — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 15, 2024

Jaquan Brisker and 2022 seventh-round rookie Elijah Hicks are now Chicago’s top two safeties on the depth chart. Brisker is heading into Year 3 and will be the senior member of the group, unless Chicago adds to the position in free agency.

Brisker has been thriving over his first two seasons while playing strong safety, and he’ll likely stay in that role moving forward. His versatility and athleticism make moving him around an option, though.

“He’s great about doing whatever we need him to do in order for us to try to be competitive and try to find a way to win,” Bears safeties coach Andre Curtis said about Brisker in December of 2023.

“And his skill set allows that. He’s been deep some, he’s been dropping down some. A couple times he dropped down inside of 14 and played inside out on him. So we’re just using him in different ways. Whatever ways we can try to use him to help us win and he’s all for that.”

Safeties expected to be available in free agency include Kyle Dugger of the Patriots, the L.A. Rams’ Jordan Fuller and Kamren Curl of the Commanders. The Bears could also address the position in the draft, as it’s loaded with safeties. Considering how young the secondary is, though, bringing another veteran in would make sense.

Regardless, Jackson had some memorable moments in a Bears uniform and shouldn’t have a difficult time finding a new team.