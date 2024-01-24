Bears Favorites to Sign Two-Time All-Pro Superstar This Offseason

Now here’s an interesting one from the oddsmakers. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is set to be a free agent this offseason. The veteran running back will likely have multiple suitors, but according to Bet Tennessee, the Chicago Bears have the best odds of landing him.

Bet Tennessee has the Bears tied with the Houston Texans as the teams with the best odds (+600) to sign Henry this offseason.

King Henry rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023, getting named to his fourth Pro Bowl. He has led the NFL in rushing attempts in four of the last five years, and while he just turned 30 in January of 2024, he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

The Bears will also be in the market for a running back this offseason, but general manager Ryan Poles has shown no inclination to pay top dollar for the position. Considering this, is Henry even a realistic possibility?

What Type of Contract Might Derrick Henry Be Looking to Sign?

KING HENRY! 👑 29-yard TD run extends the Titans lead ⚔️ 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/FSHX4Jv0Lv — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 1, 2023

Money will be a huge factor in where Henry plays next season. A two-time All-Pro (first team in 2020, second team in 2019), the 6-foot-3, 247-pound RB has been one of the league’s best backs since the Titans drafted him in the second round in 2016.

Henry inked a four-year, $50 million extension in 2020, and now, he’ll be looking for a new contract. He likely won’t command as much this time around, though.

PFF has Henry projected to sign a two-year contract for $20 million ($10 million per season average, $13 million guaranteed). Over the Cap has him at a similar valuation, predicting he’ll sign for just under $10 million per season.

Spotrac has his projected market value far lower at $4.3 per season, which seems too low for a player with Henry’s history. If he commanded that low of a salary, it would be surprising — and he would be an option in Chicago. It’s highly unlikely Poles will shell out $10 million a year for a RB, even one of Henry’s ilk.

Derrick Henry Also Wants to Win a Super Bowl

Very interesting: All-Pro RB Derrick Henry says he wanted to be drafted by the #Dolphins. Henry is an impending free agent and would like to win a Super Bowl. 👀 (Via @BussinWTB & @KingOfPhinland)

pic.twitter.com/2f1R0EGYIe — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 18, 2024

After eight seasons with the Titans, Henry seems open to exploring his options this offseason — but he also feels inclined to lean towards signing with a contender. After finishing with a 7-10 mark last year, the Bears don’t meet that criteria.

Henry noted his desire to play for a Super Bowl contender on the January 17 episode of the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, so a team like the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles or Miami Dolphins feel like realistic landing spots.

Whichever team lands Henry won’t get him in his prime, but he’s still a heck of a player.

“Henry has not yet hit the proverbial wall, whether that is tied to a running back’s age or total carries,” PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote about Henry at the end of the season. “His 3.32 yards after contact per attempt in 2023 was still a top-tier mark. Going forward, Henry may not break off as many explosives as in years past, but he looks to have a few more seasons of bowling over defenders and scoring double-digit touchdowns in him.”

Perhaps the oddsmakers see something few others do, and Poles will pay for a RB such as Henry. Stranger things have happened, after all.