Bears Named Best Fit for Budding Edge Coming Off 12.5-Sack Season

The Chicago Bears‘ defense blossomed after the addition of pass rusher Montez Sweat last season, and the team will be looking to pair him with another defensive lineman coming off the other side.

Matt Bowen of ESPN may have found the perfect candidate for Chicago: Jonathan Greenard of the Houston Texans, who is likely headed for free agency if the team doesn’t franchise tag him.

“General manager Ryan Poles made the trade last season to acquire defensive end Montez Sweat, which changed the Bears’ defensive setup,” Bowen wrote on February 20.

“Now Poles could add another edge defender in Greenard, who is explosive off the ball and makes plays late in the down with his fantastic effort level. Last season with the Texans, Greenard had 12.5 sacks and a 22% pass rush win rate (sixth in the league). And his instincts show up as a run defender, too,” Bowen added.

Montez Sweat & Jonathan Greenard Pairing Would Give Bears Young, Playmaking D-Line

Jonathan Greenard sack is instant juice for the TL pic.twitter.com/4YDGyWLifo — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) September 10, 2023

A third round pick for Houston out of Florida in 2020, Greenard flashed a bit his second season in the league in 2021, when he finished with 33 total tackles, 8.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 2 forced fumbles. He had a breakout campaign last season, though.

In 15 games (all starts) last season, the 6-foot-3, 263-pound Greenard amassed 52 total tackles (15 for loss), 22 QB hits, a forced fumble, 2 pass breakups and 12.5 sacks.

Here’s what PFF had to say about the young DE’s play:

Greenard made the absolute most of his contract year under the tutelage of DeMeco Ryans and company, and he’s been productive as a pass-rusher and run defender, with his 9.3% run-stop rate ranking eighth among qualifying edge defenders. Greenard wins against the run because of a good first step, strong diagnosing skills and a solid ability to set the edge and avoid getting washed out at the point of attack. As a pass-rusher, while he doesn’t have the deepest arsenal of moves, he is a good enough athlete to rack up clean-up and pursuit pressures if teammates chase quarterbacks his way, as he rarely gives up on a rep until the whistle blows.

What Type of Contract Might Jonathan Greenard Be Looking For?

UFA Edge Jonathan Greenard -plays like a velociraptor vs the pass & run

-transition of power/weight from hips to hands

-hand usage: pop, quickness, & placement

-consistently wins vs TEs

-can go through or around you

-demonstrates pass rush plan/setuppic.twitter.com/CjAxeneEZ4 — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 19, 2024

If the Texans don’t tag or re-sign him, Greenard is going to be a steal for whichever team nabs him this offseason. The young edge rusher missed half of his 2022 campaign with a calf injury, but he has no major red flags injury-wise.

PFF has Greenard projected to sign a three-year deal with $48 million ($16 million per year, $32.75 million guaranteed). Spotrac has him projected to sign a five-year contract worth just under $54 million ($13.4 annual salary).

Signing a player just about to enter his prime is appealing for a number of reasons. Bears general manager Ryan Poles has shown a tendency to stick to younger players and Greenard turns 27 in May.

He’d be a far younger option at pass rusher than, say Danielle Hunter, who the Bears have also been linked to. The Bears are sure to add another pass rusher to pair with Sweat, and if he hits free agency, Greenard would be a prime target.