Former Bears Head Coach Drawing Interest

The Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview former Bears head coach Matt Nagy for their open offensive coordinator position. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler the Titans plan to interview Nagy and fellow Chiefs‘ staffer Eric Bieniemy for the job. Nagy is currently the Chiefs’ senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. Nagy was fired by the Bears last January after four seasons with the team posting a 34-31 record over his tenure. Since leaving the Windy City last off-season Nagy has become an integral part of the Chief’s coaching staff, assisting a unit that’s currently leading the league in points scored per game, yards per game, and passing yards per game. Nagy previously spent five seasons in Kansas City as a quarterbacks coach (’13-’15) and offensive coordinator (’16-’17).
The Titans are looking to fill a vacancy left after the team fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing earlier this month. His dismissal comes amid a front office reckoning in which 3 additional coaches were also terminated. The Titans had previously fired GM Jon Robinson the month prior. Tennessee ended their season with seven straight losses, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Titans’ offense finished 28th in the NFL this season in scoring, 23rd in third down efficiency and sixth in red zone efficiency.
Nagy Has the Secret Sauce in KC
Friendly Competition