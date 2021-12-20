Bears Activate Starting OL, Place Veteran on Season-Ending IR

Finally, a bit of good news for the Chicago Bears.

The Bears activated veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi from injured reserve on December 20 and could have him immediately return to his role as their starting right tackle for Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

Ifedi played every snap at right tackle during the Bears’ first four games of the season, but the 27-year-old suffered a knee injury in Week 5’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders that led to him being placed on IR on October 13. He also spent a little more than a week on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the beginning of November.

While the Bears have been comfortable with fifth-round rookie Larry Borom at right tackle since losing Ifedi, Borom is still on the COVID-19 list along with 13 other Bears players and will not be available to play against the Vikings in prime time. In other words, the timing of Ifedi’s return couldn’t be much better for the Bears.

The Bears also officially placed defensive back and special teams ace DeAndre Houston-Carson on injured reserve after announcing last week that he had fractured his forearm and would need surgery. The move likely means Houston-Carson is done for the rest of the season, as he would have to miss at least the next three games — counting Week 15 against Minnesota — and would have less than three weeks to recover before the Bears’ regular-season finale against the Vikings on January 9.

Bears Elevate 8 From Practice Squad

Along with their IR moves, the Bears also elevated eight players from the practice squad to their game-day roster as COVID-19 replacements against the Vikings, setting the stage for some of their younger talents to make their NFL debuts on Monday.

Two of the most exciting names on the promotions list are cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and wide receiver Dazz Newsome, both of whom were 2021 sixth-round picks for the Bears and have spent their entire rookie seasons on the practice squad. With Chicago’s entire starting secondary out of commission, there might not be a better time to see what Graham might be able to offer for the future. And as for Newsome, he could have a chance to make some plays with Allen Robinson out and Marquise Goodwin doubtful.

The Bears also elevated defensive backs Michael Joseph, BoPete Keyes and Dee Virgin, defensive lineman LaCale London, linebacker Charles Snowden and wideout Nsimba Webster.

The following Bears players are still on the COVID-19 list and will not be eligible to play against the Vikings: cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Artie Burns and Duke Shelley, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Sam Kamara, offensive tackle Larry Borom, quarterback Andy Dalton, running back Ryan Nall, safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson Sr., tight end Jesse James and wide receivers Allen Robinson and Isaiah Coulter.