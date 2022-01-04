Bears Insider: Giants Coach Could Be Dark Horse Matt Nagy Replacement

The Chicago Bears are fresh from beating the New York Giants, 29-3, in a Week 17 matchup at Soldier Field. Little did Bears fans know their team’s future head coach might have been on the other side of that beatdown.

In his January 3 column for The Chicago Tribune, top Bears insider Brad Biggs says current Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is a surprising name to keep an eye on when the Bears presumably begin their search to replace head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season.

While Nagy’s exit isn’t a reality until it actually happens, Biggs is one of the most tuned in and knowledgeable insiders covering the team. If he drops a name as a potential head coach candidate, it’s worth paying attention.

Graham is Well-Respected Throughout the League

Biggs noted that the New York Jets had requested an interview with Graham before deciding to hire Robert Saleh last year, and he expects the Giants DC to be a candidate for teams conducting coaching searches again this cycle, noting how well-respected Graham is throughout the NFL.

Here’s what a scout in the league told Biggs about Graham:

“You’ve seen him put together a pretty solid defense, and there are a lot of things to consider there because he’s coaching defense for a team with an offense that is considerably limited, which hurts you as a defensive coordinator. But what he does from a scheme perspective is very good. A lot of two-deep and two-man, a lot of late movement and disguise. Look at what he’s done with his front. He doesn’t have a true pass rusher. He has Leonard Williams, a base 4-3 defensive end that is really more of a five-technique defensive tackle. Williams had, what, (11½) sacks last year?”

The scout also cited two strong performances from Graham’s defensive work in New York as examples of what he can do with minimal talent against some of the league’s best quarterbacks:

One of the best tapes to watch if you want to learn more about him are this year against Kansas City and what he did limiting Patrick Mahomes and that Chiefs offense. Now, Kansas City won the game because the Giants can’t move the ball. Last year, the Monday night game against Tampa Bay, I haven’t seen Tom Brady that frustrated in a long time. The Giants got consistent pressure on Brady, did not allow him to manage the pocket, put defenders at his feet the entire game. The Giants lost the game again, but they were right there with the Super Bowl champs. Graham is doing it without a bunch of superstars. I think he’s an excellent coordinator. Very smart. Very detailed. I don’t know how he would be as a leader of the entire football team, but he’s getting the most out of his players, he gets them to play hard and he squeezes every ounce out of those players. People around the league are very high on him.

Graham Has Been Coaching for 20 Years

Graham got his start in the college ranks at Wagner as a grad assistant in 2002, and he has worked his way up ever since.

The Giants are currently 23rd in points allowed (24.6) and 20th in total defense (356.7 yards allowed per game). In 2020, his defense finished 12th (349.3 yards allowed) and ninth in points allowed (22.3). Those aren’t awful numbers, but they’re nothing to write home about, either.

The 42-year-old DC does have some intriguing connections, however. He spent seven years with Bill Belichick in New England, working closely with future head coaches Brian Flores and Mike Vrabel.

Here’s a look at Graham’s coaching resumé:

Wagner (2002–2003) –Graduate assistant

Richmond (2004) — Defensive line coach

Richmond (2005–2006) — Tight ends coach

Notre Dame (2007–2008) — Graduate assistant

Toledo (2009) — Defensive line coach

New England Patriots (2009) — Coaching assistant

New England Patriots (2010) — Defensive assistant

New England Patriots (2011) — Linebackers coach

New England Patriots (2012–2013) — Defensive line coach

New England Patriots (2014–2015) — Linebackers coach

New York Giants (2016–2017) — Defensive line coach

Green Bay Packers (2018) — Linebackers coach & run game coordinator

Miami Dolphins (2019) — Defensive coordinator

New York Giants (2020–present) — Assistant head coach & defensive coordinator

It’s clear Graham is a respected coordinator, but that doesn’t always translate well when coordinators cross over to being head coaches. He could be an exception, of course, but the Bears have one playoff win since 2006. They need a proven commodity at head coach. Hiring someone like Graham would be out of the box and a bit risky considering the future and development of QB Justin Fields should be the team’s top priority.

We’ll see what happens, but don’t be surprised if Graham gets an interview at Halas Hall as the Bears weigh their options.

