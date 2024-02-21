Bears Trade Pitch Lands Team 23-Year-Old Pass Rusher & 4 Premium Picks

Imagine a Chicago Bears defensive line that featured both Montez Sweat and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

One the February 20 episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum shared a trade proposal he put together that he believes could entice Bears general manager Ryan Poles to trade the No. 1 overall pick to the New York Giants. In return, the Giants would send Chicago Thibodeaux and a draft haul.

Here’s Tannenbaum’s proposal: In exchange for No. 1, the Bears would get defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming draft, a 2024 second-rounder, a 2025 first-rounder and a 2025 second rounder.

That’s quite the haul. But would Poles do it?

Kayvon Thibodeaux & Montez Sweat Pairing Would Elevate Bears Defense

The last 3 players to have 10+ sacks over the first 11 weeks of a season, within their first 2 years in the NFL 2023 Kayvon Thibodeaux (10.5)

2022 Micah Parsons (10.0)

2018 T.J. Watt (10.0) pic.twitter.com/4qoKUmEsOg — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2023

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, “Chicago would need a historic haul of draft picks and overall compensation to move off the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. … In the words of one source, it would have to be ‘crazy.'”

Tannenbaum’s proposal of two firsts, two seconds and a promising young pass rusher might make Poles think. But ultimately, it all comes down to how much the Bears want to replace starting quarterback Justin Fields with a prospect such as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

“I like it for the Giants, because I don’t believe in Daniel Jones, but for the Chicago Bears, this would be three opportunities they’ve had to get their franchise quarterback. … I don’t like it for the Bears,” former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas said about Tannenbaum’s proposal.

NFL insider Jeff Darlington doesn’t think the Giants would make the move. New York owes Jones, its current starting QB, over $30 million per season over the next three years. “I just don’t see it. … They’re kinda stuck with (Daniel Jones),” Darlington said.

A Look at Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Numbers

The No. 5 overall pick out of Oregon for the Giants in 2022, Thibodeaux didn’t have a huge year as a rookie, but he still finished fourth in the NFL in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. He amassed 49 total tackles (6 for loss), 4.0 sacks, 13 QB hits, two forced fumbles and 5 pass breakups in 14 games.

Last season, he really broke out. Thibodeaux finished with career highs in tackles (50) tackles-for-loss (12), QB hits (16), forced fumbles (3) and sacks (11.5). One thing to note, as shared by analyst Brett Kollmann on X: Just two of Thibodeaux’s 11.5 sacks came by beating starting O-linemen in one-on-one matchups.

Continuing my journey to understand Kayvon Thibodeaux's season tonight. Went through the film of every single one of his 11.5 sacks. Only two of them were from actually beating a starting tackle one on one. The other 9.5 were either beating backups, or clean up/effort sacks. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 5, 2024

He still has two more years remaining on his rookie contract, with his fifth-year option also available, so the Bears wouldn’t have to sign him to a lucrative extension for at least three seasons.

Look, Poles is almost certain to keep the No. 1 pick and draft a new QB. But if he does decide to trade the top pick two years in a row, it would have to be for a package like this — or an even larger one. And you can bet if the Bears GM does in fact trade the pick, he’ll be askin g for a top-tier player as part of the return.