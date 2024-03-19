AFC Contender ‘Took a Big Swing’ at New Bears WR Keenan Allen

The Chicago Bears made their biggest move so far in 2024 when they traded for wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The Bears sent a fourth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for the 11-year veteran, but they weren’t the only team interested in trading for his services.

“There were a couple teams that they would allow me, I guess, to say where I wanted to go,” Allen said in his introductory press conference with the Bears. “I only had like two teams.”

Those two teams, he said, were the Houston Texans and the New York Jets. Now, one NFL insider revealed the Texans in particular made a better offer than the Bears.

Houston Texans Had 3rd-Round Pick in Trade Offer for New Bears WR Keenan Allen

#Texans were willing to take on Keenan Allen contract, as currently constructed with $18.1 million base salary and $5 million roster bonus, and then work on extension, per a league source. Ultimately, it's moot point as he went to #Bears an NFC team. Texans took a big swing at… https://t.co/bOobMkTSAl — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2024

Noting the Texans “got close” to trading for Allen, Texans insider Aaron Wilson reported that Houston offered Los Angeles a “2025 third-round selection with a pick swap return,” but it didn’t pan out.

Wilson also revealed the Texans were willing to work on a contract extension with the six-time Pro Bowl receiver.

“#Texans were willing to take on Keenan Allen contract, as currently constructed with $18.1 million base salary and $5 million roster bonus, and then work on extension, per a league source,” Wilson wrote on X on March 16. “Texans took a big swing at trying to land him.”

It’s unknown why Allen and/or the Chargers ultimately chose the Bears. Perhaps Los Angeles wanted to keep him out of the AFC, although the Texans, who finished with a 10-7 mark in 2023 and made it to the divisional round of the playoffs, and the Jets, who went 7-10, aren’t in the same division within the conference.

Either way, it’s interesting Allen landed in Chicago when another team offered the Chargers a more attractive draft pick.

Bears Set to Have Revamped WRs Room in 2024

The addition of Allen gives the Bears something they have never had before: two top-tier wide receivers. DJ Moore led the team in receiving last season with 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. Allen hauled in 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games with the Chargers.

Moore was ranked sixth in the NFL in receiving yardage, while Allen was ranked 11th. Together, the duo should give Chicago one of the league’s best tandems at wide receiver next season, one that should threaten both man and zone coverages.

“Any time you’ve got two guys that can make plays and beat man coverage, it’s going to be tough,” Allen said about Moore on March 16 during his introductory press conference. “That’s any time. He’s a guy who has made plays in this league for a long time and myself as well. If you put both of us together, it’s going to be pretty good.”

“We can be really special,” Allen added. “We’ve got weapons … guys who can beat man [coverage] all over the field. So double-teaming one guy is going to be costly for the defense. I think we can use that as our advantage.”