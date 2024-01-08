Bears Have ‘Significant’ Interest in Top Head Coaching Candidate: Report

Could Jim Harbaugh be one of the few coaches the Chicago Bears might ditch Matt Eberflus for?

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeedia, multiple teams have shown interest in the current Michigan head coach. Among them? The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and yes, the Bears.

“Two other teams have shown significant interest in Harbaugh: the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders,” Pauline wrote on January 7.

“While the Bears have indicated Matt Eberflus will return as head coach, I am told there is a possibility for change if the franchise believes it can reel in Harbaugh. The fact that the team owns the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a second selection midway through the frame makes the Chicago job even more attractive.”

More on Bears, Jim Harbaugh Interest & NFL Rumors

From @NFLGameDay: #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is open to the NFL interest that'll come… plus, the #Jets are expected to attempt to trade QB Zach Wilson in the offseason, which should come as no surprise. pic.twitter.com/oBx91fKrdQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2024

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Harbaugh, who has led the 14-0 Michigan Wolverines to the College Football National Championship game this year, “is open” to the interest from NFL teams that is assuredly coming his way.

Rapoport also reported on December 24 that Harbaugh has been offered 10-year, $125-million contract extension by the University of Michigan. It’s an extension that contains a no-NFL clause. Thus, Harbaugh has a huge decision to make.

If he does head back to the NFL, Pauline mentioned two names to watch as potential assistant coaches for Harbaugh.

“I’m told that besides the football aspect of his upcoming decision, where to best relocate his family will be a significant determining factor,” Pauline wrote, adding: “If Harbaugh eventually takes a head-coaching job at the next level, he’ll have to assemble a staff. Two names to keep an eye on as part of a future coaching staff are Greg Roman and Willie Taggart.”

Bears Set to Make Huge Coaching Decision This Week

First things first. Go get Jim Harbaugh. I don't think the Bears will. I think they'll keep Flus. But I'd move heaven and earth to get Jim Harbaugh as Head Coach of the Chicago Bears. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) January 8, 2024

Current head coach Matt Eberflus has compiled a 10-24 record over his two seasons leading the Bears. Eberflus has gone 2-10 against Chicago’s NFC North divisional opponents, and he has beaten just one team with a winning record in his tenure (the Detroit Lions, Week 14 of this year).

The Bears started this season off with four straight losses, going 2-7 over their first nine games. Improvement came as the season progressed, though. Chicago finished the regular season going 5-3 in its final eight games, ultimately finishing with a 7-10 mark.

With the upswing the Bears took the second half of the season, particularly on defense, the vibe around Halas Hall is that Eberflus is staying put. ESPN insider Adam Schefter and others who follow the Bears that Eberflus is likely set to return.

A recent poll by SB Nation’s Windy City Gridiron asked 37 members of the media whether they believe Eberflus will return. Eighty-four percent said yes.

But after Chicago got dismantled by the rival Green Bay Packers, 17-9, to end the season, Bears general manager Ryan Poles and the team’s brass should take an extremely critical look at what is best for the team moving forward.

Harbaugh’s connection to Chicago has been oft-discussed; he’s a former Bears QB whose mentor, Mike Ditka, remains a team legend. If the current Michigan head coach is open to coming back to the Windy City, it would benefit the team greatly to bring him on.

Harbaugh has a 117-46 record as a head coach in college and a 44-19-1 record as an NFL coach. The way Chicago pulled together and played better during the second half of the season counts, but should it count as much as Eberflus’s inability to beat divisional opponents or good teams? We’ll know soon enough whether Poles and company think so.

Regardless, it’s clear many members of Bears Nation want a change.