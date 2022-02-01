Bears Eyeing Another Top Football Mind to Pair With Justin Fields: Report

New Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is putting together an intriguing group of candidates for his staff — and that group just got even more interesting.

Eberflus has added former Green Bay Packers passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy as his offensive coordinator, and NFL insider Albert Breer reported on January 30 that Colts safeties coach Alan Williams, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, cornerbacks James Rowe and defensive backs coach David Overstreet are all expected to join Chicago’s staff. Williams is expected to become the team’s next defensive coordinator, and now, a quarterbacks coach candidate has emerged.

Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog tweeted on January 29 that the Bears were considering former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their next QBs coach, and Breer confirmed the interview on February 1:

Brady was hired to be Matt Rhule’s offensive coordinator in 2020, but was fired in December of the 2021 season after the Panthers were ranked 28th in the NFL total offense and passing yards per game with the likes of Sam Darnold and Cam Newton running the offense. It’s his history and resumé before his time in Carolina that should intrigue Bears fans, however.

Brady Could Help Improve Justin Fields’ Game

Brady is best known for the work he did with budding young superstars Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase at LSU in 2019, when he served as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Burrow threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 368 yards and five scores on the ground in a Heisman Trophy-winning season. Wide receivers Chase and Jefferson excelled as well, with Chase netting 1,780 receiving yards and Jefferson finishing with 1,540 yards on the season. The duo caught 38 touchdowns between them that year, and Brady was poached by the Panthers the following season.

The hope is that Brady, who is a former wide receiver, can help Fields improve his mechanics and ascertain a better understanding of how to use his skill set as a dual-threat QB.

Me: Bears fans, what do you want to tell Joe Brady right now? Bears fans: Sup baby? Do for Justin Fields what you did for Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/OQMh6PbzIG — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) February 1, 2022

Here’s a look at Brady’s complete coaching history:

William & Mary (2013–2014) — Linebackers coach

Penn State (2015–2016) — Graduate assistant

New Orleans Saints (2017–2018) — Offensive assistant

LSU (2019) — Passing game coordinator & wide receivers coach

Carolina Panthers (2020–2021) — Offensive coordinator

Brady Shares Connection With Getsy, Has Same Agent as Eberflus

Both Brady and Eberflus are represented by sports agent — and former Chicago Bear — Trace Armstrong, who also represents new Bears general manager Ryan Poles. How much this connection has influenced the team’s recent hires isn’t known, but it’s worth noting.

Brady also shares a connection with Getsy. Both coached under current Akron head coach Joe Moorhead.

Joe Brady has the same agent as Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles, and he and Luke Getsy both coached under Joe Moorhead in college. He has so many connections to this #Bears regime. I would be shocked if they didn't hire him and try to bring back some of his LSU magic. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 1, 2022

“We want an attacking effort-based offense that has great mental focus and intensity and we’re going to measure every single one of those,” Eberflus said on January 31 about his goals for the Bears’ offense. Obviously, taking care of the ball is the most important thing and then being smart in their situations, being smart, pre-snap, post-snap and understanding the game of football and it’s our job as coaches to educate that. So in terms of like philosophy of offense, I want an attacking stye, scoring points, protecting the football. Those are things that we’re working through with the staff.”

Brady, who has also worked under one of the all-time greats in Sean Payton, should be able to provide a spark, but his hiring isn’t official yet. Based on his connections to the team, however, don’t be surprised if that announcement comes soon.

