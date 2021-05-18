Jalen Ramsey Trashes Bears WR, ‘Lame A–‘ Fans, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Jalen Ramsey Trashes Bears WR, ‘Lame A–‘ Fans, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Allen Robinson injury status

Getty WR Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears is defended by Jalen Ramsey of the L.A. Rams.

Fans of the Chicago Bears seem to have Jalen Ramsey’s number, particularly after their latest exchange. After Bears fans began to rib Ramsey about the way wideout Darnell Mooney burned him on one particular play last season, the Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback took to social media to respond.

“Can’t wait till week 1 so all these lame a– Bears fans can stfu about they number 2 wr…It’s funny kus they kno better too,” Ramsey wrote on his Instagram story, which was captured on Twitter by Daniel Greenberg of FanSided.

Ramsey & Mooney Will Square Off Week 1 on a Big Stage

The Bears are slated to play the Rams in Los Angeles in a prime time game Week 1, which is what Ramsey was referring to. L.A. beat Chicago last year, 24-10, but one specific play stayed firmly entrenched in the minds of Bears fans: when then-rookie wide receiver Mooney beat Ramsey in a big way, only to be ridiculously overthrown by Nick Foles.

You can watch the play Bears fans were teasing the five-time Pro Bowler about below:

Mooney clearly had the Rams star beat, but Ramsey wasn’t about to acknowledge it.

Once his Instagram response began making the rounds, Bears fans found a new way to get under the defensive back’s skin: They took the battle to Google.

Bears Fans Skewer Ramsey in More Ways Than One

Not only did Bears fans not-so-gently remind Ramsey he got burned by a fifth-round rookie last season, a few of them used the world’s largest search engine to make a joke at the Rams corner’s expense. For an unknown amount of time on May 18, those Googling the words “Jalen Ramsey father” were met with the image and profile of Mooney. Naturally, Bears Twitter ran a mile with it:

Mooney was second on the team in receiving last season, catching 61 passes for 631 yards and four touchdowns. As evidenced on the play in which he beat Ramsey but was overthrown by Foles, it seems clear the second-year wideout would have benefitted from more capable quarterback play. All things considered, Mooney had a promising rookie campaign for the Bears last year, dropping just one pass. The drop irked him so much, he made it his goal to not let a pass hit the ground in 2021.

For his part, Ramsey is no stranger to trash talking Bears wideouts. He was teammates with Bears top receiver Allen Robinson in Jacksonville from 2016-17, and he took every opportunity in the Rams’ 2019 win over the Bears to jaw at A-Rob and any other Chicago wideout who crossed his path. Ramsey got the better of Robinson that night, as the Rams won, 17-7, and Robinson had just four catches for 15 yards.

The two will meet Ramsey again in early September, so Bears fans will likely have their eyes on both A-Rob and Mooney when Week 1 rolls around and Chicago heads to L.A.

