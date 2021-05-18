Jalen Ramsey Trashes Bears WR, ‘Lame A–‘ Fans, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Fans of the Chicago Bears seem to have Jalen Ramsey’s number, particularly after their latest exchange. After Bears fans began to rib Ramsey about the way wideout Darnell Mooney burned him on one particular play last season, the Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback took to social media to respond.

“Can’t wait till week 1 so all these lame a– Bears fans can stfu about they number 2 wr…It’s funny kus they kno better too,” Ramsey wrote on his Instagram story, which was captured on Twitter by Daniel Greenberg of FanSided.

“Can’t wait till week 1 so all these lame ass Bears fans can stfu about they number 2 wr.”

– Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey pic.twitter.com/BdAP1L5kU2 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 18, 2021

The latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Ramsey & Mooney Will Square Off Week 1 on a Big Stage

The Bears are slated to play the Rams in Los Angeles in a prime time game Week 1, which is what Ramsey was referring to. L.A. beat Chicago last year, 24-10, but one specific play stayed firmly entrenched in the minds of Bears fans: when then-rookie wide receiver Mooney beat Ramsey in a big way, only to be ridiculously overthrown by Nick Foles.

You can watch the play Bears fans were teasing the five-time Pro Bowler about below:

Darnell Mooney stutters and jabs towards a square-in route to get Jalen Ramsey biting downhill. Easily could have been a 96 yard TD reception for Mooney (4.38s) with better protection up front. pic.twitter.com/Qr4tIjIa72 — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) October 27, 2020

Mooney clearly had the Rams star beat, but Ramsey wasn’t about to acknowledge it.

Once his Instagram response began making the rounds, Bears fans found a new way to get under the defensive back’s skin: They took the battle to Google.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Bears Fans Skewer Ramsey in More Ways Than One

Not only did Bears fans not-so-gently remind Ramsey he got burned by a fifth-round rookie last season, a few of them used the world’s largest search engine to make a joke at the Rams corner’s expense. For an unknown amount of time on May 18, those Googling the words “Jalen Ramsey father” were met with the image and profile of Mooney. Naturally, Bears Twitter ran a mile with it:

LMAOOO search “Jalen Ramsey father” on Google — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) May 18, 2021

Google is the internet and the internet is only factual information. Mooney confirmed Jalen Ramsey’s Dad. #Bears. pic.twitter.com/yN2oFK3Ywh — /r/CHIBears – Reddit.com (@bearsreddit) May 18, 2021

If you google Jalen Ramsey’s father, Darnell Mooney pops up pic.twitter.com/k71YQ3g93c — NFL Hate Memes (@NFLHateMemes) May 18, 2021

And at this point Darnell Mooney is taking up roughly this much space rent free in @jalenramsey ‘s head. pic.twitter.com/cBXDroQpJY — WOLFE 🧸 (@WhatsWolfe) May 18, 2021

Jalen Ramsey doing all this over him responding to a fake IG account of Darnell Mooney 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fNTtpnXMzI — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) May 18, 2021

So I hear Jalen Ramsey has a stick up his ass about Bears fans celebrating him getting burned by Darnell Mooney. He Gone 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1jdWNFaKUd — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) May 18, 2021

Darnell Mooney owns you @jalenramsey — Chicago Bears Nation (@Bears__Nation) May 18, 2021

He’s aware that it only wasn’t a touchdown because Foles was playing QB right? — Anthony Quagliano (@ViatorLion10) May 14, 2021

Mooney was second on the team in receiving last season, catching 61 passes for 631 yards and four touchdowns. As evidenced on the play in which he beat Ramsey but was overthrown by Foles, it seems clear the second-year wideout would have benefitted from more capable quarterback play. All things considered, Mooney had a promising rookie campaign for the Bears last year, dropping just one pass. The drop irked him so much, he made it his goal to not let a pass hit the ground in 2021.

For his part, Ramsey is no stranger to trash talking Bears wideouts. He was teammates with Bears top receiver Allen Robinson in Jacksonville from 2016-17, and he took every opportunity in the Rams’ 2019 win over the Bears to jaw at A-Rob and any other Chicago wideout who crossed his path. Ramsey got the better of Robinson that night, as the Rams won, 17-7, and Robinson had just four catches for 15 yards.

The two will meet Ramsey again in early September, so Bears fans will likely have their eyes on both A-Rob and Mooney when Week 1 rolls around and Chicago heads to L.A.

READ NEXT: Bears Sign Ex-Seahawks, Broncos LB, Release WR