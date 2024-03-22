Bears Starter Sends Strong Message to QB Caleb Williams: ‘Humble Yourself’

With the NFL draft just over a month away, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had some interesting and important things to say about quarterback Caleb Williams. who nearly every major analyst and insider believes the team will draft No. 1 overall.

In a March 20 appearance on Kay Adams’ show “Up and Adams,” Johnson was asked about the locker room’s plans to set the tone for Williams, and the veteran cornerback gave a very honest and thoughtful response.

“Honestly, you just humble yourself coming into the building. I feel like it’s one of those things where you can’t bring that Hollywood stuff into the building especially with guys who have played the game at a high level for consecutive years — guys like myself, guys like Tremaine (Edmunds), TJ (Edwards), now Keenan Allen,” he continued.

“Certain guys in the locker room, we’re going to see through that. What you did in college, the Hollywood, it’s like nah, you gotta prove yourself. Stuff like that doesn’t matter.”

Jaylon Johnson Says Team Will Push Caleb Williams in a Good Way

The Bears inked Johnson to a four-year, $76 million contract extension with $51.4 million guaranteed this offseason, so he promises to be a fixture on defense for the next several seasons.

A leader in the locker room and on the field, the 2023 All-Pro cornerback elaborated on how the team will both learn about and challenge Williams:

You gotta get to know him, too. I think there’s a fine line between trying to prove a point to him but you also gotta get to know him, because at the end of the day, we want him to be the absolute best he can be. That’s what we’re bringing him in for — to win games. So, I think truly just learning who he is as a person and learning him deeper than all the Hollywood stuff you see, but actually trying to learn and get to know him and then knowing from there what pushes him. If it is trash talk, if trash talk makes him crumble, then I mean, I feel like we gotta push that button because people in the game, they’re gonna push that button. Just depending on whatever it is that he needs to be pushed at, that’s our job and that’s our duty as his teammates to make him better to strengthen his weaknesses.

This was a loaded response from Johnson, but one that wasn’t dismissive of Williams or the young QB’s talents.

Bears Vets Want a QB Who Can Win Games & Make Plays

“This is not a negative comment from Jaylon,” Josh Schrock of NBC Sports wrote on X. “He’s saying that the team plans to push Caleb because they know he’s there because the organization believes he will lead to more wins. As long as Caleb is humble and authentic it’s going to work.”

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore also offered his advice in an appearance on 670 The Score’s Mully & Haugh Show on March 21.

“I hope he just comes in and gets ready to work,” Moore said about Williams. “You can’t worry about the legacy of Justin Fields. You got to go out there and worry (about yourself).”

If Williams comes in and works hard while also making plays, he’ll earn the trust of his teammates quickly. If the wins also come, it shouldn’t take long at all.