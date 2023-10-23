Bears Jaylon Johnson Has Strong Message for GM Ryan Poles After Win Over Raiders

Jaylon Johnson just sent a message to Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles about a possible contract extension: Pay me, please.

During the Bears’ Week 7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Johnson had the first pick-six of his career. He got the jump on a Brian Hoyer pass with just under six minutes remaining in the game, running it back 39 yards for a score.

While celebrating in the end zone after the play, Johnson approached the Fox television camera and gave it the “make it rain” gesture, pretending to hold a stack of money in one hand, while ripping dollar bills off the stack with the other.

When asked if he was sending a message with the gesture, the Bears corner didn’t hesitate in his response. “You damn right. 100%,” Johnson said after the win.

Jaylon Johnson on His Contract Situation ‘I Know What I Can Do’

Jaylon Johnson sent a message to Ryan Poles. pic.twitter.com/GRUev9Y2ii — Dave (@dave_bfr) October 22, 2023

Johnson, who is still just 24 years old, has had issues staying fully healthy over his career. That said, he has never suffered a season-ending injury and he has established himself as one of the best cover corners in the NFL.

He had just one interception over 43 career games before he nabbed two off the Raiders. It was the first multi-pick game of his career. Johnson was also asked after the game if he wanted to negotiate a new contract with Poles and the Bears. His response was telling.

“I’ve been wanting to get to the table,” he said. “I know who I am. I know I can play this game at a high level, and I feel like I deserve to get paid like that.”

Johnson didn’t start fast against the Raiders. He had a five-yard illegal contact penalty in the first quarter, and he also had a costly 46-yard pass interference penalty at the end of the third quarter. But he stepped up bit time in the fourth, hauling in two interceptions and icing the game for Chicago with his TD. He finished with three tackles and two passes defensed in addition to his INTs.

“At the end of the day, it’s about opportunities,” Johnson added. “I don’t wanna miss any opportunities, so today being able to capitalize. (It) just felt good, reassured me who I am. I know what I can do. I know I can take the ball away. It’s just about opportunities and taking advantage of them.”

The fourth-year corner also noted that the message wasn’t for Poles only — it was for any potentially interested team.

Matt Eberflus on Jaylon Johnson: ‘Cool to See’

“Obviously when you score on defense, that’s also a good percentage for winning, too,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said after the win over Las Vegas. “That was good. Great to see Johnson get a couple picks, multiple picks, his first time. That was cool to see that.”

The Bears cornerback has been mentioned frequently as being a possible trade candidate, but it wouldn’t necessarily benefit the Bears to trade away their best cover corner. Regardless, Johnson is aware his next payday may have been helped by his performance against the Raiders.

“I mean the value is going up for sure,” Johnson said, according to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. Wiederer also noted the Bears “have little to no desire to trade” the young corner.

The NFL trade deadline is approaching on October 31, and it would be a surprise if Chicago moved him. The most likely outcome is that he will either agree to a new contract extension with Poles and company next offseason, or he’ll hit the free agent market. Either way, he’s likely going to get paid.