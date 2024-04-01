Bears Trade Pitch Lands ‘Dynamic’ DT, Top-50 Pick for 1st-Rounder

The Chicago Bears could have trade options to explore with their No. 9 overall selection during the first round of the 2024 NFL draft later this month. How about one that lands them the three-technique defensive tackle that their defense has been missing along with a No. 2 edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat?

NBC Sports Chicago’s Alex Shapiro put forth such a scenario in his latest 2024 mock draft for the Bears, who hold the Nos. 1 and 9 overall picks but have just four total selections after making several pick-for-player trades over the past five months.

He proposed the Bears package their No. 9 pick with their 2025 fifth-rounder in a trade with the New Orleans Saints for their first- and second-rounders. The deal would allow the Bears to get back into the second round with a top-50 selection (No. 45) while also keeping them in a good first-round position, moving back just five spots to No. 14.

With their newly acquired picks, Shapiro then projected the Bears to select Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton and Penn State edge rusher Adisa Isaac.

“He’s a dynamic three-tech who can help plug up holes in the run game and creates pressure in the pass game,” Shapiro wrote of Newton in his March 31 mock draft.

“[Newton’s] eight sacks were tied for first among interior defensive linemen this season. His 43 pressures were tied for second, per PFF. His 15.4% pass rush win rate was tied for eighth among interior linemen with at least 100 pass rush snaps. For his efforts, Newton won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.”

Jer’Zhan Newton Could Be Missing Piece for Bears Defense

There has been quite a bit of smoke about the Bears targetting an edge rusher with their No. 9 pick. The speculation that they may draft one of the top three receivers — if one is still there — has not completely died down following the Bears’ trade for Keenan Allen, but an edge rusher makes more sense given they do not have a clear No. 2 at the spot.

Then again, defensive tackle is also a compelling option.

The Bears have some talent at the defensive tackle position. They drafted two Day 2 talents in the 2023 draft — Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens — and then signed veteran Andrew Billings to a two-year extension midseason after he proved to be a quality contributor. But thus far, none have proven to be the essential three-technique tackle that head coach Matt Eberflus has described as the “engine” of his defense.

Newton, however, could be the answer. As Shapiro noted, he was highly successful at generating pressure and getting to the quarterback against Big Ten competition and he did so despite having smaller length (75 7/8-inch wingspan). His tape shows an athlete on the attack who relies more on his quickness and intelligence to win his matchups.

That sounds awfully close to what Eberflus said he wants the team to target.

“You look at who affects the quarterback the most, I would argue that the inside piece is also something that we should be looking at, and it’s important that we do that,” Eberflus said at the annual NFL owners meetings on March 26. “Direct line to the quarterback. When they max protect, it’s a soft spot in the protection.”

Could Expectations for Gervon Dexter Guide Bears?

Eberflus made it clear he believes the Bears should still add talent to the interior of their defensive line, but they may have eyes on Dexter to become “the guy” for their three-tech role if they remain encouraged about the growth toward the end of 2023.

Dexter, a 2023 second-round pick, did not emerge as an immediate disruptor during the early parts of his rookie season, playing behind Justin Jones and Billings in their interior rotation. Starting in Week 10, though, he began to hit a grove and recorded multiple pressures in seven of his final eight games with 20 total over that period.

Dexter must still work to ensure he comes back for Year 2 looking more refined than he left things, but it is not unreasonable to think they believe in his long-term potential.

The Bears also have Pickens developing for their rotation. The 2023 third-rounder had more of an understated rookie season than Dexter, playing just 264 snaps, but he still found ways to make impressions and finished with 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, eight pressures and nine defensive stops despite his limited reps.

While Dexter and Pickens are not ‘sure things’ for the Bears at the position, they do provide quality young depth on rookie contracts — something their edges lack.