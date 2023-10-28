Insider Drops New Info on Jim Harbaugh & Possible Future With Bears

Could Jim Harbaugh be the next head coach of the Chicago Bears? It’s an idea that has been tossed around for years, and there’s smoke surrounding the idea yet again.

NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks it’s possible and has added a few wrinkles to the idea. The current investigation taking place under Harbaugh’s watch in Michigan could leave him no choice but to head back to the NFL, where the Bears may be on his short list of ideal landing spots.

A member of Harbaugh’s staff is accused of buying tickets to games of future and potential Michigan opponents in order to steal signs and play-calls. Harbaugh has not been implicated or accused of sign stealing. The investigation is ongoing at the time of publication.

“It seems like a pretty fair bet, voluntary or not, that he’ll leave his alma mater after this year to pursue the NFL. Because either the allegations are warranted and the choice won’t be his, or they aren’t, and in that case you’d certainly see where he’d be done with being chased by the NCAA,” Breer wrote on October 25.

Bears Named Team of Interest for Jim Harbaugh in 2024

Look, if the NCAA wants to frustrate Jim Harbaugh so much that he leaves college football in the same offseason that the Bears get the number one pick and Caleb Williams is coming out, I’m not gonna complain about that. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 24, 2023

Harbaugh’s connections to the Windy City are strong. The current Michigan Wolverines head coach spent seven years as quarterback of the Bears (from 1987 until 1993). He was coached by Bears legend Mike Ditka, who remains a valued mentor.

“Chicago could be a landing spot, where he played during his NFL career. And maybe he’d lift up Justin Fields like he did Alex Smith in San Francisco,” Breer wrote, adding: “He has a very identifiable style and belief system that’s traveled with him from Stanford to San Francisco to Michigan, and he’s shown himself to be outstanding at hiring a coaching staff.”

Harbaugh is 44-19-1 as a head coach in the NFL. Under his leadership, the San Francisco 49ers made three consecutive NFC Championship appearances, going to the Super Bowl in 2012. He was 5-3 in the playoffs.

That success has continued at Michigan, where he played QB in college. He has a record of 82-25 while coaching the Wolverines. Harbaugh hasn’t won many big games as a collegiate coach, however. He’s 2-7 in bowl games and 0-2 in the College Football Playoffs.

Still, with current Bears head coach Matt Eberflus likely on the way out at the end of the season, some are clamoring for Harbaugh to take his place.

There may be just one significant hurdle. In a separate interview with analyst David Kaplan, Breer listed a significant reason Harbaugh may not be able to replace Eberflus.

Jim Harbaugh & Kevin Warren’s History Could Cloud Things

Prior to getting hired in January of 2023, current Bears president Kevin Warren served as Big Ten commissioner for three years.

Harbaugh and Warren disagreed about whether games should be postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t a hugely contentious thing, but it was there.

“The one hangup with him (Harbaugh) going to Chicago is the guy who would be hiring him there,” Breer told Kaplan on October 24 in an appearance on ESPN 1000, referring to Warren.

“I don’t think those two are all warm and cuddly,” Breer added.

Despite any past disagreement with Warren, Breer reminded folks how and why Harbaugh was moved to take the head coaching job at Michigan in the first place. Harbaugh had idolized former Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, who was, like Ditka, a huge role model.

“I do think for Jim, Chicago is one of those organizations that he really identifies with,” Breer added. “I know he reveres Ditka.”

Sounds like Jim Harbaugh may need to leave College Coaching after this spying scandal. Good news for him, Sometimes you’ve gotta go back to actually move forward. pic.twitter.com/lhtfqi49DA — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 23, 2023

Kaplan also noted that current Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the same side as Harbaugh during the pandemic. Fields started a petition to urge Warren and the Big Ten to reconsider the postponement of games back in 2020. Three years later, Warren and Fields are working well together in Chicago.

Whether Harbaugh and Warren could also work well together remains unknown. It will be an interesting story to follow as the season progresses.