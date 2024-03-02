Top-End QB Prospect Says Playing for Bears Would Be ‘Dream Come True’

The Chicago Bears haven’t often been the destination of choice for the game’s best quarterbacks, but that isn’t the case as this year’s NFL draft approaches.

Former University of Michigan QB and national champion J.J. McCarthy grew up outside Chicago before heading to Ann Arbor to captain the Big 10’s most dominant team in recent years. At the NFL Combine on Friday, March 1, McCarthy said playing for the Bears — who own the rights to the top pick — would be the realization of a lifelong dream.

“It’s been one of my dreams,” McCarthy said, per Pete Nakos of On3.com. “Certainly would be a dream come true.”

Caleb Williams Sets Record Straight on Thoughts Toward Bears Ahead of NFL Draft

Unfortunately for McCarthy, he isn’t likely to come off the board at No. 1 overall, as the Bears appear poised to select former USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams hasn’t spoken as passionately about the Bears as McCarthy, though he recently debunked rumors that he isn’t interested in landing in Chicago.

“I don’t really go out and speak much. But this was important to me that I wanted to put something out before I came here — especially with all the noise and things like that that have been brewing and things like that before I came here,” Williams said, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Just wanted to put something out so everyone knew exactly where it was coming from.”

Williams went on to say he will be equally excited to land with the Bears or with the Washington Commanders, his hometown team.

“If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” Williams said, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. “If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they’d be excited.”

Jayden Daniels Dark Horse Candidate to Land With Bears at No. 1 or Via Trade Down

Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has also impressed several teams in interviews at the combine and continues to cement his rise into the top three of April’s draft.

As such, Daniels is a dark horse candidate to leapfrog Williams — or at least position himself as a target of the Bears should they decide to trade down a pick or two with the Commanders or New England Patriots.

Given Williams’ status as the likely No. 1 pick and Daniels’ rise following a Heisman Trophy-winning season, McCarthy is unlikely to land with the Bears. However, his stock has also improved in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report lists McCarthy as the fourth-best quarterback prospect behind Drake Maye of UNC, Williams and Daniels — in that order. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN also has McCarthy at No. 4 in his quarterback rankings and projects he will land with the Seattle Seahawks, who pick at No. 16.

Kiper also predicted that Williams will ultimately land with Chicago at No. 1 overall.