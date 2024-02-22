Justin Fields on Rumored Trade Destination: ‘They’ve Got My Boy’

For the first time since the 2023 regular season ended, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields spoke about the trade rumors that have been surrounding him for months.

On their podcast for The 33rd Team, brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions and Equanimeous St. Brown of the Bears asked Fields about a number of things, including his opinion about the Atlanta Falcons, which is one of the top teams said to be interested in trading for him and the current betting favorites to land him.

“Atlanta would be tough,” Fields replied. “The only con of going back home is just people hitting up my phone wanting tickets to the game. I think they got a lot of playmakers on the team. Bijan [Robinson], they’ve got my boy Kyle [Pitts], and of course Drake [London]. They probably need one more receiver, but they definitely got some guys over there, and their defense was good this year, too.”

Fields was also asked which away stadiums he liked playing in the most. He replied by listing the home turf of another team rumored to be interested in trading for him.

Justin Fields Has Multiple Connections to Atlanta Falcons

Justin Fields talking about the #Falcons: "Atlanta would be tough… I think they got a lot of playmakers on the team. Bijan, my boy Kyle [Pitts], and of course Drake [London]. They probably need one more receiver, but they got some guys." Full episode: https://t.co/WLzu0d56t7 pic.twitter.com/Uw7ePCxX85 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 21, 2024

Fields and Pitts are friends and have been for some time. The Falcons tight end was selected fourth overall by Atlanta in 2021, the same year Fields was taken 11th overall by the Bears. The two appeared together in the NFL Films docuseries “Hey Rookie” in 2021 and have always had a mutual respect and a good rapport. They also share an agent.

Fields, of course, also has a connection to current Falcons director of player personnel Ryan Pace.

Pace served as Chicago’s general manager in 2021 and was part of the brain trust that brought Fields to Chicago in the first place.

Fields also said he’d like to remain in Chicago, but admitted he’s tired of hearing all the trade talk, which is why he says he unfollowed the Bears on social media. He still follows a few players, though, including several Bears players, along with Robinson, Pitts and London.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Were Also Brought Up

Justin Fields doubles down on Pittsburgh being his favorite place to play and in his top 3 away stadiums. pic.twitter.com/EoYIJ8f67i — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) February 21, 2024

Week 9 of his rookie season in 2021, the Bears travelled to Pittsburgh, losing to the Steelers 29-27. Fields had one of his best games that year against the Steelers, going 17-29 for 291 yards, a touchdown and an interception. That game still resonates with the 25-year-old QB.

Fields was asked by the St. Brown brothers which away stadium he liked playing in the most, and he listed Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers, as one of his favorites.

“Top three, Minnesota, Detroit, and Pittsburgh, Fields said, adding: “Pittsburgh was lit, with the Terrible Towels my rookie year.”

The Steelers are another team that has been rumored to have interest in trading for Fields, although at least one reporter, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, doesn’t believe Pittsburgh will use draft capital to trade for a quarterback, at least not this offseason.

Fields was more candid than he has been in the past when speaking to the St. Brown brothers, and it’s clear he’d like to know where he’ll be playing in 2024. We should all know the answer to that soon.