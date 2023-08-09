Bears Projected to Extend Playmaker on Richest Deal in NFL

We all know that in many ways, this coming season will be a make or break one for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears signal-caller is heading into Year 3, and after breaking out in the running game last season, Fields will need to have a similar breakthrough in the passing game. Last year, in 15 starts, Fields finished with 2,242 passing yards, (60.4 completion percentage), 17 passing touchdowns, 11 and interceptions to go with 1,143 yards, and eight scores on the ground (stats from Football Reference).

Heading into the 2023 season, the 24-year-old QB was ranked as the 18th best quarterback in the NFL by PFF. If he can elevate his play and place himself in the company of quarterbacks like Justin Herbert or Jalen Hurts this year, Fields could be set to cash in, big time.

Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron broke down the recent contract extensions for young quarterbacks, and he laid out what the likely paths will be when it comes to extending Fields — and what it would likely look like if he.

Fields Will Want Top QB Money if He Breaks Out in 2023

The top three highest-paid quarterbacks in the league right now are: Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers ($52.5 million per year), Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens ($52 million per year) and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles ($51 million per year).

As Zimmerman notes, if Fields struggles this season, any contract projection is obviously moot. There’s also the middle ground scenario: “Fields plays pretty well but leaves some doubt.” In that case, the Bears would surely pick up Fields’ fifth-year option for 2025 and let his 2024 campaign determine what they think he’s worth.

The third scenario is where the money would come in: Fields has an undeniable breakout season in 2023.

If that happens, Zimmerman has Fields inking a five-year deal worth $265 million, with $195 million in total guarantees. That would put Fields at around $53 million annually, making him the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback.

Now, as Zimmerman also notes, the Cincinnati Bengals are likely to extend QB Joe Burrow before Fields would get his extension, and Burrow should re-set the QB market yet again. Even if that happens, though, Fields’ agent will surely look at whatever deal Burrow makes when negotiating, particularly if said breakout happens.

Guaranteed Money Will Be Huge on Any Potential Fields Extension

Dan Orlovsky brings up some valid points on First Take when talking about why he thinks Justin Fields will play MVP caliber football. Gimme your thoughts 👀 #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/LnSIcG6HkE — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 31, 2023

Another huge aspect of all this will be guaranteed money.

“Let’s say that Fields is right in line with the rest of them (Herbert, Hurts, etc.) and hits $53 million per season. The guarantee will be interesting because with Fields having the propensity of being banged up later in the year, the Bears may have some hesitation to guarantee as much as some of the other QBs have received,” Zimmerman added.

This is why it’s so important for Fields to take that next step as a passer. If he can improve his anticipation while relying more on his arm than his legs, he’ll become a complete quarterback headed for one stellar pay day.

Staying healthy will be key, too, of course, but the Bears want Fields to be the guy. If he shows he’s the leader they’ve been waiting decades as a franchise for, general manager Ryan Poles and company should have no problem shelling out major ducats to retain his services.