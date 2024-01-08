Justin Fields Issues Goodbye Message to Bears Fans After Season Finale

Justin Fields may have played his last game as quarterback of the Chicago Bears, which wasn’t lost on him following the team’s season finale against the Green Bay Packers.

Fields spoke with reporters following his team’s 17-9 loss at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 7, and answered questions that mostly pertained to his playing future with the Bears organization. He was honest about his uncertainty regarding his status as the starter heading into 2024, as Chicago owns the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, which is one of the deepest with elite QB talent in recent memory.

“I gave it my all,” Fields said of his three years in Chicago. “So whether it’s here or not, I have no regrets.”

The QB added a candid message for Bears fans who have supported him along the way.

“Just to the city of Chicago: love y’all,” Fields said. “Appreciate the fans and appreciate the support from all the Bears in case this is my last rodeo with ya’ll.”

Justin Fields Says Remaining Bears Starter Would ‘Mean A Lot’

While Fields acknowledged that his time with the Bears organization could be over, he also expressed optimism that it won’t be, citing the team’s decision to trade the top overall pick before the 2023 draft.

“We went through the same thing last year. We had the No. 1 pick. Everyone was asking, ‘What if? What if? What if?’ And nothing happened,” Fields said. “I’m not saying nothing might happen [this time] cuz, shoot, we all don’t know. But I’m not gonna let the potential … stress me and [stop] me from enjoying life.”

Fields added that he would find it meaningful if general manager Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office in Chicago put their support behind him by passing on a quarterback with the top overall pick for the second consecutive year.

“It would mean a lot,” Fields said. “I have a pretty good relationship with Ryan and the guys upstairs. But, at the end of the day, this is a business. So they have to make the tough decisions, and my job is just to go out there and play my best. But it would mean a lot just to get that confirmation from them and just really send a message that they trust me to lead this team and be the quarterback for the Bears.”

Justin Fields Believes He Has Grown as QB in 3rd Year with Bears

Fields went on to say that there is no question in his mind that he has improved as a quarterback in his third season and that he remains on an upward trajectory as an NFL player.

“I think I’m headed up. I felt growth this year, each and every game,” Fields said. “I’ve been feeling it really since I’ve gotten back from injury.”

Fields started 13 games this season, leading the team to a 5-8 record. Chicago finished 7-10 for the year.

The quarterback completed a career-high 61.4% of his passes for 2,562 yards, 16 TDs and 9 INTs. Fields also rushed the football for 657 yards and 4 scores.

Draft prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are projected as better NFL passers than the one Fields has been able to develop into over the past three seasons. They also represent a chance for the Bears to reset the contract clock at the game’s most important and expensive position by signing either one to a four-year rookie deal with a fifth-year team option.