Justin Fields’ New Hair Style Goes Viral: LOOK

Justin Fields has a new look, and based on the number of fire emojis it received on Twitter, it’s quite a popular one.

An image of the Chicago Bears‘ second-year quarterback posing with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson and current Ohio State buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud made the rounds on Twitter on July 7, and people couldn’t help but notice that the Bears QB had changed his hair.

Fields and Stroud, who are familiar with each other from their time at Ohio State, where Stroud, who is now QB1 for the Buckeyes, served as Fields’ backup in 2020. Both young signal-callers were working out with Johnson at Del Valle High School in Texas, which is where the photo was taken. Johnson was the first to share the pic on Twitter, and it got quite the positive response.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Twitter Reacts to Fields’ New Look

As a rookie last year, Fields completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, also rushing for 420 yards and two TDs. It was a year full of ups and downs, but the young QB showed plenty of potential.

The Bears don’t start training camp until July 26, but Fields has been putting in loads of work this offseason and now, he’s working out with Johnson, who was a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection in his 11 seasons as an NFL receiver.

The bulk of the comments and responses to the photo weren’t about Fields’ work ethic, though — they were mostly about the Bears’ QB’s new look:

Red Line Radio made a fun observation:

The league isn’t ready for Justin Fields with twist braids https://t.co/P5qJgwJmxS — Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio) July 7, 2022

There were also plenty of fire emoji used:

Justin Fields rocking the twist braids 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/lgUhHPjgMO — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) July 7, 2022

Fields with braids🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Angel L. Diaz III (@AngelLDiazIII3) July 7, 2022

Some simply commented on how ripped the second-year quarterback looked:

justin fields looks like he could bulldoze through a defense if he wanted to pic.twitter.com/UPAGHzhIGl — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) July 7, 2022

And others displayed a smidge of wishful thinking:

Braided Fields?!?!?!?👀 Yea the League cooked https://t.co/bjvVPW7SDn — Lj Rogers 🐻⬇️(6-11) (@LR3_Darealist1) July 7, 2022

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Fields’ Teammates Say He’s More Confident & Comfortable Heading Into Year 2

Clearly, Fields’ outward appearance has nothing to do with his on-field production — the Twitterverse was just having fun — but based on what his teammates are saying, the young QB has a renewed focus and a lot more confidence heading into Year 2.

“He wants to take over the league. He’s already Justin Fields,” Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney said on June 14. “He wants to be the best quarterback in the league. He’s taken the stride to be there. I got unbelievable faith that he will be there and his success is my success, so as long as he’s doing good, I’m doing good, we’re all doing good.”

“I just feel like he’s more comfortable,” Bears left guard Cody Whitehair noted on June 8. “His leadership has taken a step. And that comes with him being more comfortable from Year 1 to Year 2, a little bit more experience, seeing things a second time or third time or fourth time, and he’s only going to continue to grow.”

“When he comes in to annunciate the play or give us what we need to know to get out there and execute the play, you know, it’s just a lot more smooth,” Whitehair added. “You know, he says it with more confidence.”

Bears fans are hoping that confidence translates to solid play on the field.

READ NEXT: Former Bears 2nd-Round Pick Signs New Deal With NFC Squad: Report