Bears QB Justin Fields Has Strong Words About Being Overlooked in Draft

Yes, Bears fans. That really happened. When the Chicago Bears moved up in the first round of the NFL Draft to select quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11, they gave their fans reason to cheer again while also giving them an injection of hope for the future.

The Bears nabbed the former Ohio State starter after sending two first-round picks (2021 and 2022), a 2021 fifth-rounder, and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New York Giants. If Fields pans out — and many think he will — it will absolutely be worth it for Bears.

In order to move up nine spots for Trey Lance, the 49ers gave up 1st rd picks in 2021, 2022, and 2023. In order to move up nine spots for Justin Fields, the Bears gave up a 1st rd pick in 2021 and 2022, a 5th rd pick this year, and a 4th rd pick in 2022. — Butkus Stats & Analytics (@ButkusStats) April 30, 2021

In his first time speaking with the media as a Chicago Bear, Fields displayed both confidence and humility — and he minced no words when asked his thoughts about being overlooked in the draft this year.

‘Those Teams Have Nothing to do With Me’

A Heisman candidate over the last two seasons at Ohio State, many had Fields pegged as a top three — certainly a top 10 — pick. He slipped slightly, falling to No. 11, watching Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and the far less experienced Trey Lance get taken before him.

Does he have a chip on his shoulder after not being a top five pick? “No, not really,” Fields said. “I mean, I’ve gone through situations where I haven’t been chosen, and I think the world has seen the outcome of that, but my goal now is not to worry about those teams. Those teams have nothing to do with me. My goal is to, if we play that team, to beat ’em. I’m not worried about the draft. The draft is over for me. For me personally, I’m ready to get to work.”

Fields Thinks He’ll Be a Perfect Fit in Chicago

“I think I’ll fit perfectly,” Fields said about how he thinks he’ll fit in Matt Nagy’s offense. “I think if he didn’t think I fit well, he wouldn’t have traded up. Just talking to him, getting to know how he communicates with his quarterbacks, and his learning style, I think that’s gonna make me a better quarterback, a better player and he’s gonna teach me a lot.”

The 22-year-old quarterback was asked what his strongest quality as a quarterback is, and he didn’t hesitate: “Showing up in big moments. I feel like when big moments present themselves, there’s another thing that kicks in inside of me.”

Fields also seems to understand the situation he’s entering. “I know that Bears fans are very passionate about football,” he said, noting he encountered a loyal and dedicated fan base while playing for the Buckeyes. He also told the media he is quite content with where he has landed.

“I’m the kind of guy that thinks that everything happens for a reason,” Fields said. “I think this is God’s plan for me to be a Bear, so I’m more than excited, more than ready to get out there for sure.”

