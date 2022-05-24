Bears QB Justin Fields Throws Major Shade at Former HC Matt Nagy, Ex-Regime

Chicago Bears second-year quarterback Justin Fields just gave one of the most damning indictments of the team’s former regime yet.

Fields, who spent his entire rookie season playing with a group led by head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace — both of whom were fired in January of 2022 — is currently learning a new offense installed by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

In an interview published on May 23, Fields discussed his rookie campaign with Ryan Gaydos of Fox News Digital, and he had some telling comments about Nagy and company.

Chicago’s New Staff Trying to Cater to Fields’ Strengths

One of many recent additions to the coaching staff assembled by new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, Getsy and his offense will ideally help the young signal-caller make up for an offensive line and receiving corps that lack any big-name talents. A May 19 report by Adam Jahns of The Athletic noted the Bears were utilizing more plays in early practices that featured Fields “on the move, throwing from outside the pocket.”

Jahns also noted Chicago was “transitioning into a run-heavy team with the outside zone,” which will help set up more bootlegs and quick slants that should give players like Darnell Mooney, Velus Jones Jr., David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert more chances for run-after-the-catch opportunities.

“Of course, there were a lot of ups and downs,” Fields told Fox News about his 2021 season. “I think the biggest takeaway from my rookie season was how much I learned and getting used to the NFL game and getting used to how different it is from college. Taking all the lessons I learned last year and drawing from those lessons and having a great year this year.”

Fields Has Telling Comments on Bears Culture in 2021

The Bears finished 6-11 under Nagy in 2021, and Fields struggled at times, ultimately going 159-of-270 (58.9%) for 1,870 yards, seven TDs and 10 interceptions, adding 72 rushes for 420 yards and two scores on the ground in 12 games, per PFR.

The Bears moved up in the draft to select Fields 11th overall, but despite an overwhelming majority of analysts, former players and fans calling for the rookie QB to start, Nagy was adamant that veteran Andy Dalton take the reins, so Dalton got all the first-team reps in training camp and OTAs. Fields wound up taking over for an injured Dalton Week 2 and never looked back.

“We’re kinda just trying to re-culture or getting the culture in the building,” Fields told Fox News before firing some big shots at Nagy and the team’s former regime. “I don’t think our culture was the best culture last year. So, working with the new staff everybody is just buying in. We got a lot of new people in. Just creating a foundation for years to come. That’s really the most exciting thing about it. It’s been awesome working with the new coaches (and) working with my new teammates.”

Considering how often Nagy lauded the team’s culture during his tenure as Bears coach, it’s difficult to not take Fields’ latest comments as a shot at his former head coach.

Fields Improved as 2021 Season Progressed

Fields struggled early on, which is typical for any rookie, but he improved as the season progressed. His overall grade from PFF was 64.2, which was second among rookie QBs last year, but the young signal-caller showed improvement as the season progressed. In Fields’ last five starts, his PFF grade went as high as 76.9, which ranked in the top-10 among all qualifying quarterbacks.

Per PFF, Fields “finished with a 6.1% big-time throw rate, tying for the second-highest in the NFL with Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.”

With a new OC and a culture he’s helping build himself, the Bears are more Fields’ team now than ever. It’ll be interesting to see the on-field results.

