Bears QB Justin Fields Signs ‘Long-Term’ Deal with Major Shoe Company

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields became a pitch man for a major athletic apparel company just days ahead of the start of his third NFL season.

Reebok announced its agreement with Fields on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, September 7.

Ready for gametime. Reebok is excited to announce a championship-level partnership with QB @justnfields 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tIFhWBm5Ii — Reebok (@Reebok) September 7, 2023

“Ready for game time,” the company posted. “Reebok is excited to announce a championship-level partnership with QB @justinfields 🙌.”

Specific details as to the deal’s length and overall monetary value to Fields have not been made public. However, Peter Verry of Footwear News reported that it’s a “long-term partnership,” adding that Fields will be “included in Reebok’s digital and social creative content.”

Justin Fields, Reebok Offer Comment on New Partnership

Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky released a statement Thursday on the company’s deal with Fields.

“Justin’s authenticity, high energy and risk-taking mentality as a natural leader on and off the field immediately stood out to us,” Krinsky wrote, per Bleacher Report. “He exemplifies who we are and how Reebok will show up in Sport culture in the years to come — bold and unapologetic. We’re thrilled to welcome Justin to the Reebok family as we shepherd in a new era.”

The quarterback also released a statement following the news.

“Reebok holds an incredible legacy in the sports world that has always inspired me,” Fields wrote, per Bleacher Report. “Not only have they launched iconic offerings with legends like Allen Iverson and Shaq that shaped sports culture in the ’90s, but they also have the attitude and energy to reshape the future of sport once again. I’m excited to join Reebok and help kick off this next great chapter.”

Justin Fields Predicted to Have Breakout Year for Bears in 2023

Fields is entering the third year of his NFL career and is expected to make a significant leap, potentially all the way into the MVP race.

He produced the second-most prolific rushing season ever for a quarterback in 2022, putting up 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on just 160 carries to lead the NFL with 7.1 yards per attempt, according to Pro Football Reference. Fields was far less successful as a passer, completing just 60.4% of his attempts for 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Bears coaching staff is supremely confident, however, that its QB will put everything together in 2023.

“Justin is someone that is super focused, works his tail off in every aspect of it — the physical part of it, the on-field part of it, the training part of it. And then in the meeting room, he is focused,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on June 7. “The types of conversations we’re having now in that room are really a different level than they were last year as far as where he can go with his growth and everything.”

Fields is also confident in the steps he’s taken as a passer, saying earlier this summer that he plans to break the franchise’s all-time passing mark of 3,838 yards, which was set by Erik Kramer in 1995.

“I will,” Fields said of eclipsing 4,000 yards passing during a July 20 interview. “I plan on doing it this year, too.”