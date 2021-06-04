Justin Fields Throws Shade at NFC Rival, Igniting Bears Twitter

Justin Fields already seems to have the right idea about the Chicago Bears’ rivalry with the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears’ first-round rookie quarterback was caught casually throwing shade at his new team’s biggest rival in the latest episode of 1920 Football Drive, a behind-the-scenes video series about the organization that offers a peek into offseason work.

In the now-viral clip from the episode, Fields was having a conversation with quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator John DeFilippo about his center at Ohio State, Josh Myers, and mentioned how his former teammate got drafted “to the wrong team.”

“Who’s that?” DeFilippo asked, laughing.

“The Packers,” Fields answered, much to the delight of Bears fans everywhere.

Bears Banking on Shift in Packers Rivalry

The Bears have been on the losing end of their rivalry with the Packers for decades now. They have won just 12 out of 42 matchups since the turn of the century and have only found victory three times in the last decade, most recently in December 2018 when Mitchell Trubisky helped Chicago to a 24-17 win at home to clinch a playoff berth.

The selection of Fields, however, has been a shot in the arm for a fanbase that seemed to have a fading pulse only a few months ago. The Bears have been trying to temper expectations for the No. 11 overall selection in 2021, but he is already one of the most significant quarterback talents the franchise has ever housed and is stepping into a market begging for a new sports superstar embraces.

No doubt, Fields still has an enormous amount to prove, beginning with his first NFL training camp later this summer. The Bears have insisted veteran Andy Dalton will be their starting quarterback heading into the 2021 season, but Fields could always win the job earlier if he quickly grasps the offense and proves he is NFL ready over the next several months. And that’s all pretext to the most important part of his legacy in Chicago: the number of wins and championships he can bring the franchise.

In the meantime, at least Bears fans can take comfort in the fact that Fields already views the Packers as the enemy. He is also no stranger to big-time rivalries after winning an entry of Ohio State-Michigan during his collegiate career.