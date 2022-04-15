‘NFL Needs a Transfer Portal’ for Bears QB Justin Fields, Analyst Says

Justin Fields has played just one NFL season for the Chicago Bears, and one analyst thinks that has been enough.

In his April 15 column for Sports Illustrated, Conor Orr broke down Chicago’s offseason so far and laid out why he thinks the league needs an NCAA-esque transfer portal for Fields and young players like him who are drafted by bad teams.

In college, when athletes are interested in transferring schools, they simply request that their names to be put into the transfer portal, which they can also choose to leave. Once in the portal, other schools have the opportunity to contact the player(s), giving them new opportunities. Orr thinks that’s what Fields and the NFL needs.

“Fields, or any player in a less-than-ideal situation, should be given the chance to work with the NFLPA to request a different assignment,” Orr wrote, adding: “This would force teams to maintain more of a consistent competitive spirit, or, at the very least, be more open with their fan base about the path forward and offer promising players some sort of back-end protection.”

Orr: ‘Poorly Run’ Teams ‘Deserve’ to Lose Their Players

The Bears have had one of the more quiet offseasons of the 32 NFL teams, and new general manager Ryan Poles has been careful about his spending, adding low key free agents like wideouts Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle and offensive linemen Lucas Patrick and Dakota Dozier instead of any of the more marquee names on the market.

Considering how badly Fields needs both wide receivers and an offensive line to protect him, Orr thinks the Bears QB has more reason than the other signal-callers in his draft class to be upset about his current situation:

Look around the league at the rest of the quarterbacks from the 2021 class. The Jets tried to trade for Tyreek Hill. They signed one of the best free-agent tight ends … They spent top dollar on a guard. They’ll almost certainly add offensive line help with one of their four top-40 picks. The Jaguars spent a comical amount of money pacifying Trevor Lawrence, though we could debate whether that money is actually well-spent. Last year, the Patriots provided Mac Jones with two brand-new tight ends and two wide receivers. There is a behavior of encouragement and support that seems largely absent in Chicago.

When his opinion was challenged on Twitter, Orr wasn’t argumentative, but he also noted he believes teams that are run poorly “deserve to lose their players.”

sure, if we want to abolish the draft, then something like that makes sense. But the entire point of the draft is that teams choose the players, not the other way around. That's the fundamental difference from college. — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) April 15, 2022

That’s great! Franchises that are *that* poorly run deserve to lose their players. Unofficial relegation. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) April 15, 2022

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Bears Nation Reacts to Orr

Orr did acknowledge it was Chicago’s previous general manager, Ryan Pace, who is largely responsible for the team’s current lack of game-changers on the roster, and he also credited Poles with his conservative approach this offseason.

“Poles is doing what any smart general manager would do,” Orr wrote. “He’s not throwing irresponsible money at a situation. He’s not sacrificing future draft capital. He is, in fact, trading away players like Khalil Mack to acquire more capital. This is a plan that is best for Chicago moving forward as an organization. Just not for the quarterback.”

Naturally, Bears Nation had a great deal to say about the subject:

This is the most ridiculous statement i think I’ve ever heard. The NFL Transfer Portal is called… Free Agency. Also, the remarks on Fields and the Bears are seriously wide of the mark. QBs elevate play and the Bears need to rebuild the roster. You get the QB first. https://t.co/DhAiS3HiCu — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) April 15, 2022

So the Bears are tearing everything down around Fields when they’ve kept the three targets he threw to the most, upgrading at center, and adding a speedy WR who’s really good at getting open, all with a mind towards the draft? Cmon guys. — Jay Stueckemann (@JayStueckemann) April 15, 2022

Many fans reminded Orr that the Bears had one of the worst passing offenses in the league under ex-coach Matt Nagy when Fields was a rookie last year:

I am not advocating for the talent around Fields because it’s not good enough. However, I don’t think people realize how bad the play calling was last year and how much that matters. That has to get better because it literally can’t get worse https://t.co/kkP8qu8Xtz — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) April 15, 2022

Others noted much depends on Fields himself:

The only thing Justin Fields can control is himself. Josh Allen didn't suddenly transform and become awesome at processing and accuracy because of the WRs around him. Stop with this nonsense. Whatever Fields has to improve on can and needs to be done independently. https://t.co/HqW8W9mBA1 — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) April 15, 2022

The Draft Network’s Bryan Perez also called Orr’s article “way off:”

I don’t think football writers are paying enough attention to what’s actually happening with the #Bears. I guess it’s become “cool” to trash the Bears and Justin Fields over the last couple of weeks. This article is way off, on so many levels. https://t.co/4DjcivIpe6 — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) April 15, 2022

It’s clear the idea of Fields leaving Chicago is an unpopular one, and Poles and company have doubled down on Fields as their QB — but Orr reminded everyone what coaches and GMs say and do are two very different things.

Someone aggregated this column and said there's no way the Bears will do Fields wrong because the head coach and GM said "Fields is our guy." Boy do I have some press conferences to show you. About 300 of them from the past 20 years. https://t.co/J6WKReSOU3 — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) April 15, 2022

