Justin Fields Breaks Silence After Trade From Bears to Steelers

Justin Fields is no longer the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears, but he still has love for the city and the fans who supported him along the way.

In a recent interview with First Down Magazine, Fields opened up about his trade from the Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 16 and offered some emotional parting words for the fans who supported him in Chicago as well as his teammates.

“The city of Chicago, my teammates, they know I love them,” Fields said from Milan, Italy, where he co-hosted a football camp with Christian Wilkins on March 15.

“From Day 1, I’ve loved them and my teammates I’ve built relationships that will last a lifetime. Just grateful for them, grateful for the fans, sticking behind us — good season, bad season, good games, bad games. You know, they’ve always showed up, no matter the weather. If it’s cold outside, they’re showing up and cheering us on. All my teammates, they’re my brothers, they already know my love for them.”

Several of Fields’ teammates spoke out in the wake of the Bears trading him. Star wide receiver DJ Moore wrote a simple message on X, “Business is business.” Others, like strong safety Jaquan Brisker, seemed to take things harder, writing, “Don’t talk to me.”

“I was planning to hit the city and go out, but then I got a call from Flus [head coach Matt Eberflus] and the people with the Bears, and decided to stay in after the news with Justin,” Bears tight end Cole Kmet said March 18 during an appearance on the CHGO Bears podcast. “Obviously, really upsetting that it came to that, and where it was at that moment, but you kind of felt like the writing was on the wall with that.”

Bears Fans Have Good Reason to Root for Justin Fields

Fields is no longer with the Bears, who are now almost certain to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to find his successor. Still, both the Bears organization and the fanbase have good reasons to keep rooting for Fields’ success in Pittsburgh.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a 2025 sixth-round pick that becomes a fourth-rounder if he plays 51% of snaps for them during the 2024 season. In other words, the Bears will get a fourth-round pick if Fields manages to climb the depth chart and overtake veteran Russell Wilson as the Steelers’ starter — either by skill or injury.

Fields completed 60.3% of his passes (578 of 958) for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions across his 38 starts and 40 career games for the Bears over the past three seasons. He also rushed for 2,220 yards and 14 more scores, finishing with the second-most single-season rushing yards by an NFL quarterback (1,143) in 2022.

A fresh start could do Fields some good, though. He will have an opportunity to learn from a nine-time Pro Bowler in Wilson. He also has a head coach in Mike Tomlin who, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, has “long loved” the former Ohio State passer. While the path to 51% of snaps is not straightforward, it is still traversable.

Caleb Williams’ Pro Day Next up for Bears’ QB Search

The Bears’ decision to trade Fields essentially confirms another one: They are going to be drafting a rookie quarterback to be their new franchise starter in next month’s draft. Whether they do what most expect them to do and stay at No. 1 to select USC’s Caleb Williams or go in an unforeseen direction, a rookie quarterback is all but certain now.

So, what is the next step in the evaluation process? Williams’ pro day on March 20.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed on Wednesday morning, Bears general manager Ryan Poles will be in attendance, among others, for USC’s pro day to watch Williams throw. He did not throw at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis a few weeks ago, so getting a live, in-person look will be beneficial in Chicago’s overall evaluation process.

Afterward, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer confirmed the Bears are planning to bring Williams to Chicago for his top-30 visit. The Bears initially wanted to host Williams for his visit shortly after the combine, but the two sides instead agreed on a later date.

While Williams is the primary focus for most Bears fans, though, Chicago has other pro days and boxes to check before finalizing their plans. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy will have his pro day on Friday, March 22, while LSU’s Jayden Daniels (March 27) and UNC’s Drake Maye (March 28 ) — projected to be top-three picks along with Williams — are working out next week.

The Bears might decide after Williams’ top-30 visit that they have seen enough and want to take him with the No. 1 overall pick, but due diligence is important. Expect the Bears to have at least some presence at all three of the other quarterbacks’ pro days.