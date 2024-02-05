Bears Thought to Have Made Final Decision on Trading QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears hold the answer to the NFL’s second-biggest question behind who will be the next Super Bowl champion — who will be the first pick in the 2024 draft?

General manager Ryan Poles has nearly three months before he must decide who that player will be, or whether he wants to move that decision into the hands of another franchise for a king’s ransom in return.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported via the “Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, February 5, that most of the league believes Poles has already made his choice — and it’s one that doesn’t bode well for starting quarterback Justin Fields.

Schefter said the “widespread consensus around the league” is that Caleb Williams will ultimately be the first pick in the draft. As long as Chicago holds onto that selection, it will be the Bears organization that drafts the USC quarterback.

As such, most around the NFL also believe Fields will hit the trade market in the coming weeks.

“The feeling around the league seems to be that they’ll wind up trading Justin,” Schefter added. “Whether or not they do, we’ll see. But that seems to be the feeling.”

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN authored a similar report from the Senior Bowl on February 3, where he said the general feeling among NFL executives is that the Bears will hold onto the top pick and select Williams.

“Most people I talked to in Mobile expect the Chicago Bears to make the pick at No. 1, presumably for Williams,” Fowler wrote.

Bears Should Have No Trouble Finding Trade Partner for Justin Fields

If Fields is going to be traded, the next questions are where, and for what?

Bill Barnwell of ESPN attempted to answer that question on February 1, listing five organizations that could be seriously interested in dealing for the Chicago QB. On his list were the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.

The Patriots have the No. 3 overall pick, which they can use to draft whichever of the top three QB prospects remains after Chicago and the Washington Commanders have done their bidding — presumably Jayden Daniels of LSU.

Like Fields, Daniels is a true dual-threat quarterback with explosive playmaking abilities, but he would have the advantage of being two years younger when next season starts and on a contract that the team can cost-control for up to five years. Fields, on the other hand, has only has two cost-controlled seasons remaining before what is likely to be a monster payday.

As such, the Patriots are probably the least likely contenders for Fields’ services of the teams Barnwell mentioned.

Justin Fields Currently Projected to Have 2nd-Round Trade Value

Barnwell’s trade projections place Fields’ value in the range of a solid second-round pick.

The Falcons hold the No. 43 overall selection, while the Raiders are right behind them at No. 44. The Steelers own the No. 51 pick in the second round, per Tankathon. All three of those teams need QBs, which makes all of them ideal trade partners for Chicago if Poles agrees that Fields is worth a second-round pick.

However, the Bears could push for a late first rounder, which doesn’t feel outside the realm of possibility in the right situation — especially if they are willing to toss in a pick of their own. Dealing Fields and their third-round pick (No. 75 overall) or fourth-round pick (No. 110 overall) to a team like the Steelers for the 20th selection in the first round could also be a path for the Bears to tread.

Barnwell even mentioned a swap of Fields for a player like Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, to whom Barnwell has also assigned second-round trade value.