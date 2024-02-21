AFC Squad Confirms Interest in Trading With Bears for Justin Fields

There has been a great deal of speculation as to the NFL teams that might want to trade for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields, but on Wednesday one franchise confirmed its interest.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported on February 21 that the Las Vegas Raiders will explore a deal for Fields.

“There’s another team that I’m told has genuine interest in acquiring Fields and will [explore] trading for him: the Las Vegas Raiders,” Pauline wrote. “Yet sources tell me Tom Telesco, named as the team’s general manager on January 23, wants a big name at the quarterback position. The fact that the organization signed former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will make the transition easier for Fields.”

Raiders Could Reunite Justin Fields, Luke Getsy in Las Vegas

Fields’ lack of development as a passer in his third year as the Bears’ starter was the primary reason Chicago fired Getsy following the 2023 season, just his second with the franchise. As such, reuniting the two in a different locale just one year later would be a curious move by the Raiders.

However, Getsy spoke glowingly about Fields during his introductory press conference last week and sounded potentially interested in continuing his work with the 24-year-old quarterback should the opportunity present itself.

“Tremendous growth for Justin,” Getsy told reporters on February 16, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “Like I said when I was there, he’s one of the best human beings I’ve ever got to work with. It’s just the mentality that he brought every day, the consistent approach, the kind of man that he is. Just really, it was a blessing to work with him and he was someone that just came to work every day to get better and better, and I think he’ll continue to do so.”

That Fields is considerably more accomplished and more experienced than any QB on the Raiders’ roster, including Aidan O’Connell who Las Vegas turned to as its starter down the stretch of last season, also doesn’t hurt the chances of a potential trade.

Raiders’ 2nd-Round Pick Most Likely Centerpiece of Any Trade Offer to Bears for Justin Fields

If the Raiders want to land Fields, it is going to take a significant draft asset to do so.

Most projections of the QB’s trade value begin with a second-round pick. Las Vegas owns the No. 44 overall selection, which slots into the range that has been most associated with a deal for Fields.

That pick may not be everything the Raiders need to give up to acquire the Bears’ three-year starter and former No. 11 selection in the 2021 draft, but it will probably be the centerpiece of any offer.

Las Vegas could have some competition for Fields’ services depending on how free agency shakes out in March. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons may both be in the market for a young signal-caller with franchise QB potential and each has a second-round pick of their own that could offer Chicago similar value (Falcons at No. 43 and Steelers at No. 51).