New Team, ‘Right Coach’ May Have Emerged in Justin Fields Sweepstakes

According to multiple insiders, the Chicago Bears have already made their decision about quarterback Justin Fields.

In a February 12 appearance on 670 The Score’s Mully & Haugh show, longtime Bears insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune said “it’s no longer a question” that the Bears will trade Fields, but a certainty. “The Fields thing has run its course,” Biggs said, via Sky Kruse.

Another Bears insider, Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog, echoed Biggs’ statement. “I’ve been saying they’re done with Fields for over a month,” Hughes wrote on X on February 12.

Hughes has been one of the most accurate insiders covering the team for years, and he also had an interesting destination in mind for Fields: the Denver Broncos.

DBB: Bears’ QB Decision ‘Will Be Known in Next Few Weeks’

Hughes believes the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles will make their decision to trade Fields known in the “next few weeks.” The No. 1 pick will surely be used on a QB, likely Caleb Williams.

“When leaks come out of Ryan Poles’ camp, they are always with intent. He let the whole world know the first pick was for sale this time last year,” Hughes noted. “It’s going to take the largest compensation package in NFL draft trade history to move him off that pick this year.”

Hughes also shared the reason he believes the Broncos would be a great fit for Fields: the football acumen of future Hall of Fame head coach Sean Payton.

“I keep hearing Atlanta but is the Zac Robinson offense a fit for him?” Hughes wrote on X, adding: “Pittsburgh … are they moving on from (Kenny) Pickett? I kinda like Denver for him, and I think Sean is the right coach.”

The Broncos will very likely be moving on from veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason and in search of a younger QB. Fields could be an intriguing option as a possible replacement.

Would Sean Payton & Broncos Be Good Landing Spot for Justin Fields?

Payton and the Broncos got a good look at Fields Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The Broncos were down 28-14 at the start of the fourth quarter and wound up winning, 31-28, but Fields put up the best numbers of his three-year career at that loss.

Fields completed 28-of-35 passes, finishing with career highs in completion percentage (80%), yards (335) and touchdown passes (4) against the Denver defense.

Fields turns 25 in March and has one year remaining on his rookie contract. Whichever team trades for him will have to be willing to sign him to a larger contract if he has a solid season in 2024.

The fourth-year QB is set to make over $1.6 million in 2024. His cap hit is just over $6 million. Fields will have a fifth-year option that should be around $22-23 million in 2025. After that, he’s going to want to get paid. Spotrac currently has Fields’ market value at $46 million per season.

How he performs in 2024 will hugely affect that number, of course. The Broncos are currently a bit hamstrung by Wilson’s contract. His $35.4 million cap hit in 2024 takes up just under 15% of the team’s total salary cap space. Adding a player such as Fields, who will be affordable (at least for another few seasons), could be attractive to Payton and company.

We’ll see what happens, but when Hughes makes a note of something, it’s worth paying attention to.