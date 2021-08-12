Khalil Mack & Ex-Teammate Get Into ‘Fiery’ Shoving Match: Report

The Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins are holding joint practices this week leading up to their first preseason matchup on August 14, and things have been getting more than a little chippy between the two squads.

In what The Athletic’s Adam Jahns called a “fiery” exchange in practice on August 12, All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack got into a shoving match with former Bears and current Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen. Zack Pearson of Bear Report also noted that Mack took Shaheen to the ground, and the two had to be separated.

Some fiery one-on-one drills going between Bears OLBs and Dolphins TEs. It included Khalil Mack vs. Adam Shaheen. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 12, 2021

Things got chippy here in pass rush drills. Khalil Mack and Adam Shaheen got tangled up and Mack took him to the ground. Had to be separated. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 12, 2021

Mack and Shaheen weren’t the only players getting chippy. Bears pass rusher Trevis Gipson and Dolphins tight end Cethan Carter also went after each other a bit, and Bears second-year tight end Cole Kmet objected to a hard shove courtesy of Miami safety Eric Rowe, propelling more shoving and trash talk between the two teams. Bears head coach Matt Nagy eventually stepped in to help break things up.

Trevis Gipson and tight end Cethan Carter have been going after each other in these blocking drills. Khalil Mack and Adam Shaheen got into it earlier and after the two were separated, Mack kept on talking towards Shaheen. Already getting heated in today's practice. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 12, 2021

Miami safety Eric Rowe gave Bears TE Cole Kmet a hard shove in red zone 11-on-11. Kmet didn’t like it. He got up off the ground and shoved back. Teammates came to help and the two sides broke up after a little bit of jawing and pushing. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 12, 2021

Shaheen noted it was nothing serious after practice was over:

Adam Shaheen on Khalil Mack: “It was a back-and-forth. It’s going to happen.” — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 12, 2021

Mack Has Been on a Tear So Far in Practice

Early reports from training camp courtesy of Bears insiders and reporters have noted how dominant and fierce Mack looks heading into the preseason. The All-Pro linebacker hasn’t topped 9 sacks over the last two seasons after notching four straight 10+ sack seasons, and he noted last month that he’s looking to get back to top form in 2021.

“For me personally, I know I can play better,” Mack told reporters on July 28. “So ultimately, what I can control is what I can control. And that’s everybody’s approach to this season — what you can control is what you can control. But what you bring to the table, we’ve got to bring it all together and be what we know we can be — and that’s a great defense. Just talking about it is not something that I’m accustomed to. I’m an action guy. So I’m not going to say s—. I’ll show you.”

Mack Received Solid Advice From Hall of Famer

The 30-year-old linebacker is entering his eighth NFL season and his fourth with the Bears, and he also revealed in late July some very key advice he received from former Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson.

“You don’t get too many years in the NFL, too many chances to win ballgames and too many chances to get to the playoffs and go all the way,” the All-Pro pass rusher added in July. “Charles Woodson told me a long time ago — he was like, ‘You cannot waste time. This s— is very valuable.’ I understand that now, going into Year 8. And [I’ve] only been in the playoffs three times so far — and losing in the first round every one of them. S— is very valuable. Time is of the essence.”

It’s only practice, but so far this offseason, Mack is looking to be in top form, which is a very encouraging sign for Chicago heading into the preseason.

