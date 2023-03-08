Bears Sign Two-Year Extension With Young Backfield Talent

The Chicago Bears are still on track to let top running back David Montgomery hit unrestricted free agency next week, but they have now secured another young piece of their backfield for the 2023 season.

According to sports agency Team IFA, the Bears have signed a two-year contract extension with fullback Khari Blasingame after the 26-year-old played a key role both as a pass blocker and a special teams weapon during the 2022 season.

“Our guy is staying in Chicago!” Team IFA tweeted from their official account on Wednesday night. “@KhariBlasingame and the @ChicagoBears have agreed to a two-year extension. Congrats, Khari.”

Blasingame signed with the Bears on a one-year contract last offseason after spending his first three seasons with the Tennessee Titans and played 389 total snaps over his 16 games, predominately with Chicago’s kickoff return and punt coverage units. According to Pro Football Focus, he was graded as the 11th-best special teams player in the NFL (89.2) among those who played at least 50% of their team’s special teams snaps.

Blasingame was also highly regarded as a pass-blocker as well for the Bears, allowing just one pressure over 21 pass-blocking snaps and receiving PFF’s second-highest grade (79.4) among all fullbacks in the league — and 13th-best among all rushers.