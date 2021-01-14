Ex-Teammate Has Sobering Take on Mitch Trubisky-Matt Nagy Relationship

All is not well in Chicago, and of all people, Kyle Long would know. A first-round pick for the Chicago Bears in 2013, Long spent all seven of his NFL seasons with the team. The three-time Pro Bowler retired at the end of the 2019 season, but not before getting to know both quarterback Mitch Trubisky and head coach Matt Nagy.

After what can only be described as a tone-deaf and mind-numbing year-end press conference in which the team’s brass blindly promised to churn out more of the same mediocrity, many Bears fans and analysts alike took to Twitter, while others called into Chicago sports radio to vent their frustrations. Long decided to join the sea of voices when he called into 670 The Score’s the Parkins & Spiegel show, where he shared some revealing insight into the relationship between Nagy and Trubisky.

Long Says Nagy is ‘Handcuffing’ Trubisky

Unlike most Bears fans, the former offensive lineman did not go all-in on the team’s upper management, but he did suggest Nagy was handcuffing his quarterback. “It’s clear to me those two are not vibing. What Matt wants to get done offensively, he says he can’t get done with Mitch — well, he doesn’t say that, but it’s what we feel. It’s what we’ve been shown. Especially if you look at the Saints game. There’s clearly a trust issue there. Let’s take the handcuffs off the kid,” Long said.

The Bears lost in the Wild Card round to New Orleans, 21-9, with six on their nine points coming on the game’s final play. Nagy has been criticized for not game-planning to the strengths of Trubisky for a long time now, but it was more evident than ever when Bill Lazor took over play-calling this season.

Trubisky had 1,694 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions after returning to the starting lineup with Lazor calling the plays, and the offense looked the best it has all year in that span. The Bears averaged 30.7 points from Week 12 – Week 17, and their running game was among the best in the league.

But Nagy and Trubisky haven’t had sustained success as a duo, and Long sees them headed for a break this offseason.

Long on Trubisky-Nagy: It’s Like They’re in a Bad Relationship

“I think he does have talent,” Long said about Trubisky. “I think he can have success in this league.” What won’t work, according to Long? Another season of Trubisky in Chicago now that Nagy is confirmed to be staying on.

“Call me crazy if you’d like, but that marriage doesn’t work well. It’s like you’re in a bad relationship and you just want to get out of it, but you dread that conversation. … You find ways to beat around the bush. You can lie out your butt to get out of the relationship, but you’re never going to talk about what the real issues are.”

Long also expressed a keen understanding for what Chicago’s fan base is feeling at present. “I feel bad for Bears fans. They’re the best. They really are. They stand by this team. They stand by the organization. They’ve had enough and they want to win.”

Based on GM Ryan Pace’s recent comments, Trubisky is very likely on his way out the door. “We definitely need more out of the position,” Pace said Wednesday, per NFL.com. “We know that. What does that entail? That’s what this whole offseason is about,” he said, adding: “Everything is on the table right now.”

