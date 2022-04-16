Former Bears Draft Pick Retires From NFL at 27

The Chicago Bears selected linebacker Kylie Fitts in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2018 NFL draft. Now, the 27-year-old is hanging up his cleats for good.

In an announcement on his Instagram page, Fitts revealed he’s retiring from football due to the number of concussions he has suffered in recent seasons.

Fitts spent his rookie campaign with the Bears in 2018 before catching on with the Arizona Cardinals after Chicago released him in 2019. He played the 2019-21 seasons in Arizona, where he became a significant special teams contributor.

“After 21 years of playing, football has come to an end for me,” Fitts wrote. “Due to too many concussions and the severity of my recent one, it is no longer safe for me to continue to play.”

Fitts: I’m Grateful for the Game of Football

Fitts played in just six games for the Bears in his lone season with the team, leaving the stat sheet blank. He got more opportunities in Arizona, playing in 22 games and starting one over the last three seasons. He finished his career with 15 total tackles (nine solo), a QB hit and a forced fumble. He played at least 55% of the team’s special teams snaps in each of the last three seasons.

He saw his 2021 season end after playing in the first six games. He suffered what had to be a significant head trauma in order to miss the remaining 11 games after going down Week 6.

In the remainder of his retirement statement, Fitts expressed gratitude for the experiences he had in his NFL career:

I am so grateful for this game and everything it has taught and brought into my life. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates throughout my career. I am also so thankful for my family and wife who have supported me through all the ups and downs and special thank you to my dad. Spent countless hours, early mornings and late nights helping me reach my goal of always wanting to play in the NFL. I believe we were created beyond just playing the game. I know God has great plans for me and my family and I’m so excited for what he has in store for me next!

Growing Concerns Over CTE Having Impact on Players

Fitts is the latest in a growing number of NFL players choosing to retire early due to concerns over repeated head trauma.

Former Washington and San Francisco tight end Jordan Reed retired in 2021 at the age of 30 after suffering seven documented concussions, and players like Luke Kuechly, Joshua Perry and Chris Borland have also retired early after suffering a number of head injuries.

The concerns players and their loved ones have about brain injuries are very real. According to a study by Boston University, researchers found Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) present in 99% of the brains they studied and obtained from NFL players, “as well as 91 percent of college football players and 21 percent of high school football players.”

Those are alarming numbers, and it’s understandable when players want to leave the game earlier than expected in order to avoid further damage.

Fitts is the latest former Bears to announce his retirement this offseason, joining former O-lineman Kyle Long and ex-wide receiver Cam Meredith.

