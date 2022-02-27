Trade Proposal Sends Bears’ Sack Leader to AFC for Multiple Draft Picks

Robert Quinn is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

The Chicago Bears linebacker set the team’s single-season record for sacks, finishing with 18.5, and he also added four forced fumbles, 17 tackles-for-loss and 22 QB hits. Quinn lived in the backfields of opponents all year, making his first Pro Bowl since 2014.

Per Over the Cap, Quinn has cap hits over $17 million in 2022 and $18 million in 2023, and some are wondering if the team’s new regime may want to attempt to unload a hefty veteran contract or two. The veteran linebacker turns 32 in May, and based on his performance last year, he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

One analyst thinks a few teams with fiscal flexibility and extra draft capital could come calling for Quinn in an attempt to take their defenses to the next level, which is entirely possible — and he put together a potential trade package Chicago could get in exchange.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Bears Send Quinn to Chargers in Trade Proposal

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report thinks Quinn could be the “one missing piece” the Los Angeles Chargers need in order to have “the next great defense.” Considering the Bears also desperately need draft capital, here’s the trade Ballentine proposed:

Los Angeles Chargers Receive: Robert Quinn

Chicago Bears Receive: 2022 third-round pick (No. 79 overall), 2022 fifth-round pick (No. 159 overall)

“With $56.3 million in cap space, the Chargers have the ability to add even more pieces to the defense. Run-stuffing interior defenders and linebackers can be found at affordable deals. But that cap space could also be used to take on a big contract like Quinn’s,” Ballentine wrote.

“Quinn would be a huge boost for the Chargers as a pass-rusher and run-defender. Not only was Quinn disruptive against the pass, but his 17 tackles for loss ranked sixth in the league. The Chargers have an elite pass-rusher in Joey Bosa. Despite his 10.5 sacks, the Chargers were 20th in the category while ranking 28th in yards allowed per rush,” he added.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Would the Bears Want to Trade Quinn?

That’s not likely, particularly with defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus seemingly excited to work with both Quinn and All-Pro Khalil Mack. Much will also depend on new GM Ryan Poles and what players he values most.

“Robert Quinn is not an obvious trade candidate,” Ballentine added. “He just set the franchise record for sacks in a season with 18.5. However, he is 31 years old, only had two sacks in 2020 and still has three years left on his deal with cap hits of more than $17 million per season. Quinn’s contract is massive. Add in the fact that the Chicago Bears only have five picks in the 2022 draft, and new general manager Ryan Poles may want to listen to offers.”

Poles may listen, but the offers will have to include more than just a third- and fifth-rounder. Quinn is coming off a season that saw him finish second in the NFL in sacks — His value may never get any higher.

The odds of Chicago trading Quinn seem extremely slim — but if a needy team wants to overpay for him, of course Poles should listen. That said, trades like this don’t benefit the Bears near as much as they do the other teams involved, and Chicago should see what Eberflus can do with the Quinn-Mack combo instead.

READ NEXT: Bears Rumors: Cap Expert Drops Telling Info on Future of David Montgomery