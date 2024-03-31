Bears ‘Love’ 1st-Rounder With Caleb Williams Connection

After attending LSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday, March 27, Chicago Bears insider David Kaplan came away with some telling observations.

“I can tell you the Bears love Malik Nabers, the wide receiver. Early observations were very, very positive,” Kaplan said on his YouTube channel.

In 13 games with the Tigers last season, Nabers hauled in 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. He raised his draft profile even more by displaying ridiculous athleticism on his Pro Day.

The 6-foot, 200-pound wideout ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, displaying lightening speed. He also had a 42-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9 broad jump, which is why he’s unlikely to remain on the board when the Bears pick at No. 9.

Still, there’s a lot to love about the idea of Nabers heading to Chicago — particularly considering his connection to quarterback Caleb Williams — and you never know how the board will fall when draft day arrives.

Malik Nabers Says He & QB Caleb Williams Talk ‘All the Time’

Malik Nabers giving the whole, I’d be happy to be drafted anywhere, but did seem excited of possibility of being paired with Caleb Williams. “I talk to Caleb all the time.” @cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) March 1, 2024

With the Bears likely spending their top pick of the draft on Williams, it’s nearly impossible not to imagine what a duo he and Nabers could be if they ever paired up in the Windy City.

“I talk to Caleb all the time,” Nabers told 670 The Score on March 1. “We started playing Call of Duty with each other, and then that relationship, when you’re a football player and you’re able to connect with another football player, it’s just like your brother really.”

Nabers also noted Williams “always talks about that I’m a great receiver,” and the young wideout clearly believes in his own abilities, as well.

“I’m able to go outside and inside, so I’m able to create space whether it be with a corner that’s outside, a slot guy, safety,” Nabers added. “So I’m able to play different positions. I feel that’s what makes me great, really, that I can go against eight DBs a game and still average 100 yards a game.”

Bears Would Surely Draft WR Malik Nabers if He’s Still There at No. 9

Truly understand why some people in NFL circles believe Malik Nabers could be WR1….4.35 40yd dash pic.twitter.com/6bgHfPCFuY — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) March 27, 2024

There’s a lot to love about Nabers’ game. In addition to his speed and athleticism, he’s incredibly versatile with what he can do on the field. Among all wide receivers with 50 or more targets last year, he was fourth in the NCAA in deep yards gained (624) and sixth in yardage gained from the slot (991 yards).

Nabers also finished second in the nation in deep catches (19) and fourth in missed tackles forced (30). His footwork is incredible, and he promises to be a beast the second he enters the NFL. That’s why he will very likely be selected before the Bears pick again at No. 9.

“It’s a loaded positional group at wideout with varying skillsets to fit varying roles, and Nabers could very well be the first pass-catcher taken in April after an eye-opening Pro Day workout to finalize his evaluation,” Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report wrote on March 31.

Former Bears’ backup QB Chase Daniel sees what the hype is about, as he noted on X in the above post.

Still, with numerous QB-needy teams looking to add a signal-caller in the top 10 this year, anything is possible. If, by some miracle, Nabers is still there when Chicago is up at nine, expect Chicago to pounce with zero hesitation.