New Scenario Emerging in Which Bears Can Snag Both Caleb Williams & Marvin Harrison Jr.

It’s a definite long shot, but there is a way the Chicago Bears could walk away with both quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Bears are nearly a lock to select Williams at No. 1 overall, and both the Washington Commanders (pick No. 2) and New England Patriots (pick No. 3) are predicted to draft a QB. It’s at pick Nos. 4 and 5 where things get interesting.

The Arizona Cardinals are currently in possession of the No. 4 selection, and if the Minnesota Vikings — another squad in desperate need of a quarterback — trade up to No. 4, Harrison would still be on the board. The Los Angeles Chargers currently own the No. 5 pick, and first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh is in Year 1 of a significant rebuild.

If Bears general manager Ryan Poles offered the Chargers Chicago’s No. 9 pick in addition to more draft capital, would L.A. consider a pick swap? It’s certainly possible.

“I’m not saying I would do that if I were the Chargers … but I wouldn’t put it past them. And you know that Poles wouldn’t even hesitate,” analyst Brett Kollmann wrote on X. The 33rd Team also put together a hypothetical mock draft scenario that would send MHJ to the Windy City, so it’s something people are thinking about.

Chargers Likely to ‘Command a Hefty Return’ for No. 5 Pick

Daniel Popper covers the Chargers for The Athletic, and he believes L.A. would part with the fifth overall pick. “I believe the Chargers would prioritize value over anything else in a trade-down scenario. They will have leverage at the No. 5 spot, and that is true in multiple scenarios,” Popper wrote on April 3.

“If quarterbacks go in the first four picks — USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy — the Chargers will be set up to take the best non-QB in the draft. They could command a hefty return in a trade down from that position.”

He also thinks it would take at least a future first-rounder to convince Los Angeles to do trade the pick.

“I am confident the Chargers will have leverage regardless of how the first four picks fall. Part of that leverage is that the Chargers could easily stay at No. 5 and get a blue-chip player. And so, if I were running the draft room, I would only agree to any trade down that includes an additional first-round pick in return,” Popper added.

Marvin Harrison Jr. & Caleb Williams Would Be Dream Scenario for Chicago Bears

In 12 games last year, MHJ had 67 catches for 1,211 yards (18.1 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound former Ohio State standout also amassed 14 TDs and over 1,200 receiving yards in 2022, establishing himself as one of the more versatile and productive WRs to enter the draft.

Many draft analysts and experts believe MHJ is the top non-quarterback prospect to enter this year’s draft, and both Williams and Harrison are at the top of most draft boards. Pro Football Focus has Williams and Harrison ranked as their No. 1 and No. 2 overall prospects in the draft, respectively.

Matt Miller of ESPN has Williams at one and Harrison at two, as does NFL Network draft expert and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah.

It may take a few acts of fate for it to happen, but there’s a pint-sized path for the Bears to snag the best two players in the draft. Stay tuned.