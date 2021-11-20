Bears Matt Nagy Hints More Roster Moves Coming Amid Injury Issues

With their top wide receiver, Allen Robinson, listed as doubtful to play Week 11, the Chicago Bears are likely adding a few more pass catchers to the roster soon.

When speaking with the media on November 19, Bears coach Matt Nagy named names, suggesting two receivers from the practice squad, Rodney Adams and Isaiah Coulter, could be promoted to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“You could look at guys like Rodney Adams, Isaiah Coulter and there’s couple others as well,” Nagy said.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Nagy Says He’s Happy With Bears’ Situation at WR

With Robinson likely missing his first game of the season due to a nagging hamstring injury, the current wide receivers left on Chicago’s roster are second-year standout Darnell Mooney, veterans Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd, and return specialist Jakeem Grant. Rookie Dazz Newsome is also on the practice squad, as is Nsimba Webster, who is a backup punt returner.

Nagy noted that while it would be ideal having A-Rob, he’s happy with the team’s depth at the position.

“That’s the one thing that I feel like heading into this year, and it’s a good thing because of some of the injuries we’ve had, I feel like (GM) Ryan (Pace) and the personnel side has done a great job of creating depth for us and that is one position at wide receiver that if we run into something where we need some depth we’ve got it and we’ll see,” he said on Friday.

Based on what the Bears have to work with, it’s looking like Adams could be the first man up.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Adams Was Preseason Darling for Bears This Year

Adams was one of the team’s standouts this preseason, and he became a fan favorite for making catches like this:

Rodney Adams with the incredible catch over a defender. First deep ball completion for Justin Fields. 💪 📽️ @NFL pic.twitter.com/l3oO2irMdf — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) August 14, 2021

In Chicago’s three preseason games, Adams had 10 catches on 16 targets for 161 yards (16.1 yards per catch) and a touchdown. He also displayed solid chemistry with both veteran QB Andy Dalton:

WHAT A GRAB! Andy Dalton hits Rodney Adams for a 73-yard score ⚡️ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/7YXMG4VV8q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 21, 2021

And with rookie quarterback Justin Fields:

Not only was this throw by Justin Fields gorgeous, but impressive catch by Rodney Adams as well. #Bears pic.twitter.com/nCz9Xst7UH — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) August 3, 2021

“He’s got speed,” Nagy said about Adams in late August, via Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports. “He’s got consistent hands. He’s learning the offense and he’s growing fast at that pace, like he’s understanding the conversions and what we do. And he cares. He cares. And he’s a great teammate.”

For his part, the 27-year-old wideout has been waiting his entire life for opportunities like this. “I’m trying to get 100% better every single day, I’m not thinking about 10 days ahead,” Adams told NBC Sports in August. “What’s the challenge tomorrow? What’s the challenge the next day? I’m not thinking 10 days ahead, I’m thinking what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

Staying focused and working hard is paying off for Adams, who may be getting an opportunity to play in just the second NFL game of his career on Sunday.

READ NEXT: Bears Receive Devastating News About Khalil Mack